from the post-contains-comments-known-to-the-State-of-California-to-cause-cancer-or-reproductive-toxicity dept.
Coffee sold in California must carry cancer warning, judge rules
Coffee sold in California must carry a cancer warning, a court has ruled. The judge in Los Angeles said Starbucks and about 90 other coffee sellers had failed to warn customers about a potentially toxic compound that is produced during the roasting process.
The firms were sued by a California-based non profit-group over the chemical acrylamide. The group argued that as acrylamide is regarded as carcinogenic under state law, it should be sold with a warning.
Ruling in favour of the Council for Education and Research on Toxics, Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle said the companies should not be exempt from the law, as they had failed to prove that the "consumption of coffee confers a benefit to human health". The companies have until 10 April to appeal the decision.
Also at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Related: California Issues Warning Over Cellphones; Study Links Non-Ionizing Radiation to Miscarriage
Related Stories
California recommends keeping cellphones/smartphones away from your body, as well as "reducing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files":
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a warning against the hazards of cellphone radiation this week. Yes, the thing we are all addicted to and can't seem to put down is leaking electromagnetic radiation and now California has some guidance to safeguard the public.
The CDPH asks people to decrease their use of these devices and suggests keeping your distance when possible. "Although the science is still evolving, there are concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public regarding long-term, high use exposure to the energy emitted by cell phones," said CDPH director Dr. Karen Smith.
The warning comes after findings were offered up this week from a 2009 department document, which was published after an order from the Sacramento Superior Court. A year ago, UC Berkeley professor Joel Moskowitz initiated a lawsuit to get the department to release the findings after he started looking into whether mobile phone use increased the risk of tumors. A draft of the document was released in March, but the final release is more extensive.
Separately, a new study has linked non-ionizing radiation to an increased risk of miscarriage:
A study of real-world exposure to non-ionizing radiation from magnetic fields in pregnant women found a significantly higher rate of miscarriage, providing new evidence regarding their potential health risks. The Kaiser Permanente study was published today in the journal Scientific Reports (Nature Publishing Group).
Non-ionizing radiation from magnetic fields is produced when electric devices are in use and electricity is flowing. It can be generated by a number of environmental sources, including electric appliances, power lines and transformers, wireless devices and wireless networks. Humans are exposed to magnetic fields via close proximity to these sources while they are in use.
Exposure to Magnetic Field Non-Ionizing Radiation and the Risk of Miscarriage: A Prospective Cohort Study (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-16623-8) (DX)
Also at Environmental Working Group.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Friday March 30, @08:31PM (1 child)
Anything charred over an open flame, fried in oil (potato chips) or generally processed from raw form causes cancer. It is along the lines of life causes death. Been that way forever and will likely always be that way. The trick is to enjoy the ride and not worry about the ultimate destination, or so I've been told...
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday March 30, @09:03PM
But coffee is not charred over an open flame.
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/diet/acrylamide-fact-sheet#q3 [cancer.gov]
".a large number of epidemiologic studies (both case-control and cohort studies) in humans have found no consistent evidence that dietary acrylamide exposure is associated with the risk of any type of cancer"
. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of residual acrylamide in a variety of materials that contact food, but there are currently no guidelines governing the presence of acrylamide in food itself.
This is what happens when we let judges decide scientific facts.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bradley13 on Friday March 30, @08:41PM
Of course, if everything carries a warning, they become meaningless.
More to the point, apparently all of the difficult problems have been solved, if they have time for crap like this.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday March 30, @08:45PM
has been found to cause cancer. Too bad you've already read it.
Seriously, I've been in CA for over 50 years now and it's getting embarrassing.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday March 30, @08:49PM (3 children)
TFA states that the minimum dose for adverse effects is 425 times the average adult dose of coffee. If accurate, that seems pretty safe to me. How exactly does a human consume hundreds of times the average dose of coffee, google suggests the average amount is 2.1 drinks per day in the US. If the minimum amount to see adverse effects is almost 900 a day, I think we are going to be OK, even Phillip J Fry only managed 100 before hitting hyperspeed.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Friday March 30, @08:59PM
You'll die of hyponatremia [wikipedia.org] first.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 30, @08:59PM (1 child)
Holy carp! Wouldn't we have to worry about cardiac health before cancer then?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday March 30, @09:07PM
Nope. You may well have MORE cardiac issues following this Judge's orders than not.
3 to 5 Cups of Coffee a Day May Lower Risk of Heart Attacks!!!
https://www.livescience.com/50012-coffee-heart-attack-risk.html [livescience.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.