From the NY Times: "The Windows era at Microsoft, long in eclipse, is officially history. Microsoft said on Tuesday that it was splitting up its Windows engineering team and that the leader of its Windows business was leaving."
Microsoft is ready for a world beyond Windows
"We want to move from people needing Windows to choosing Windows, to loving Windows. That is our bold goal," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella three years ago. At the time, Microsoft was unveiling more details about Windows 10, and surprising people with technologies like the HoloLens headset. It was an exciting time of opportunity and optimism that had Microsoft betting on people loving Windows so much that Windows 10 would be running on 1 billion devices within three years. Neither wager worked out — which is fine, because Windows as we know it is no longer critical to Microsoft's future success.
Microsoft announced a new reorganization yesterday. It's the fourth major shuffle inside the company over the past five years, and the most significant of Nadella's tenure. Microsoft is splitting Windows across the company, into different parts. Terry Myerson, a 21-year Microsoft veteran, is leaving the company and his role as Windows chief. The core development of Windows is being moved to a cloud and AI team, and a new team will take over the "experiences" Windows 10 users see like apps, the Start menu, and new features. There's a lot of shuffling going on, but Nadella's 1,300 word memo leaves little doubt over the company's true future: cloud and AI.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday March 31, @02:27AM (1 child)
In other words, MS has figured out that most people with PCs really are better served, for what stupid petty BS they do, by a walled-garden cell phone. There's little money to be made in the consumer market as it is now, so they want to follow the trend (I am calling this now: Windows As A Service a la Office 365...) and shift to more profitable ways of doing business.
The much-ballyhooed Year of the Linux Desktop may, therefore, be sometime in the early 2020s, although by then I would think many people would have ditched general purpose computers for phones and tablets.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Saturday March 31, @03:04AM
More "decided" than "figured out". The PC (and thus Windows) exodus is as much a result of Microsoft constantly making the PC experience worse as anything. It was their own attitude that hastened their demise.
They destroyed a market they had a lock on. Now apparently they want to bet their future on whatever is trendy today. Greaaat.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 31, @02:32AM (3 children)
So, Microsoft has lost it's way, and doesn't know where to go. They entirely missed the boat with phones and mobile devices. The game console contest is drawing to a close. And, the desktop is receding in importance. What will MS do now?
Well, a lot of us have known for a couple decades that MS would eventually have to diversify. Maybe they can get into the buggy whip business? I just can't see a lot of innovation from Microsoft. A search engine - already done, repeatedly. The cloud? Phht - that's going to fizzle soon enough.
Maybe they should get onboard with Elon Musk. Musk does innovation. Microsoft wishes that it were innovative. Looks like a pretty decent pairing to me. Future headline: "Musk drives Microsoft to Mars!"
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 31, @02:44AM (2 children)
I disagree. Microsoft went to the cloud and with spectacular results. Hold on, I have to take a piss. Uh, I took a fat piss, and that was awesome, but MS saw what was coming and they did a good job with their Office360.
They made a very smart move with their cross-platform jump. It sucks when you're on-platform because of all the bugs but they saw what was coming and handled it nicely. Great move, Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 31, @02:55AM (1 child)
You do make a point. After all, idiot CEO's are dedicing to move to Office365. My computer at work was pushed to update last night. Derp-a-derp - all our shits is in da CLOUD! What could possibly go wrong? Christ, I want to puke.
Do you think NSA, FBI, and the other alphabets are moving to Office365?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 31, @03:05AM
