A galaxy has been found containing no dark matter, but that proves dark matter is real?
A distant galaxy that appears completely devoid of dark matter has baffled astronomers and deepened the mystery of the universe's most elusive substance.
[...] In the Milky Way there is about 30 times more dark matter than normal matter. The latest observations focused on an ultra-diffuse galaxy – ghostly galaxies that are large but have hardly any stars – called NGC 1052-DF2.
The team tracked the motions of 10 bright star clusters and found that they were travelling way below the velocities expected. "They basically look like they're standing still," said van Dokkum.
The velocities gave an upper estimate for the galactic mass of 400 times lower than expected. "If there is any dark matter at all, it's very little," van Dokkum explained. "The stars in the galaxy can account for all of the mass, and there doesn't seem to be any room for dark matter."
Paradoxically, the authors said the discovery of a galaxy without dark matter counts as evidence that it probably does exist. A competing explanation for the fast-orbiting stars is that the way gravity drops off with distance has been misunderstood – but if this were the case, all galaxies should follow the same pattern.
The findings are published in the journal Nature.
Do we know if this galaxy features the requisite super-massive black hole at galactic center?
It could also indicate a dense pocket of dark energy.
That would require not just a dense pocket of dark energy but that the dark energy nearly balances the dark matter. It's not impossible but those kinds of balancing acts are usually either wildly improbable or mandatory. It is clearly not mandatory because we don't see it elsewhere.
Aliens have mined all the dark matter there to fuel their giant [fill in the blank].
Penis.
(What did you expect? This is, after all, the Internet.)
An uncheduled KKK meeting was just held and raised unprecedented funds to accelerate both BFR and SLS development, as well as warp drive and ion thruster tech.
We now have a home for Ethanol Fueled and friends, B Ark at the ready!
But then where will we put all the hairdressers and telephone sanitizers?
I'm just waiting for the "modified gravity" folks to come out of the woodwork. :/
"Those scientists trying to explain strange rotation of galaxies by assuming there's something there that we can't see are idiots. We should assume that laws of physics are different instead, that's a much more rational approach!"
News flash, they're both equally insane. (Which, for better or worse, doesn't disqualify either of them.) So please stop the holy wars, it's obnoxious. Thank you.
I blame the above screed on a holier than thou user who is ABOVE such holy wars, ummm, infinite loop incoming
Let's face it. When we couldn't figure out how EM wave propagate without medium, we came up with "ether". "Dark Matter" is the same shit.