FCC Authorizes SpaceX to Provide Broadband Satellite Services

posted by chromas on Saturday March 31, @04:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the ping6-from-outer-space dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The Federal Communications Commission approved an application by Space Exploration Holdings, doing business as SpaceX, to provide broadband services using satellite technology in the United States and around the world. With this action, the Commission takes another step to increase high-speed broadband availability and competition in the United States.

This is the first approval of a U.S.-licensed satellite constellation to provide broadband services using a new generation of low-Earth orbit satellite technologies. SpaceX proposed a satellite system comprised of 4,425 satellites and was granted authority to use frequencies in the Ka (20/30 GHz) and Ku (11/14 GHz) bands to provide global Internet connectivity.

From Techcrunch:

The company has already launched test versions of the satellites, but the full constellation will need to go out more than two at a time. SpaceX eventually plans to launch 12,000 of the things, but this authorization is for the high-altitude group of 4,425; a separate authorization is necessary for the remaining number, since they'll be operating at a different altitude and radio frequency.

-- submitted from IRC

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 31, @05:19AM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 31, @05:19AM (#660731) Journal
    So more than 4k satellites and eventually up to 12k of them? That'll be game changing in several ways. It's more than an order of magnitude larger than the proposed Teledesic [wikipedia.org] constellation which would have topped out at 840 satellites, which is as far as I know the largest constellation proposed prior to this decade.

    Among other things, this will probably finally push everyone into coming up with systems for removing space debris.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 31, @06:02AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 31, @06:02AM (#660738)

      Among other things, this will probably finally push everyone into coming up with systems for removing space debris.

      Take a guess who will be the one to launch and deploy those systems?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 31, @05:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 31, @05:21AM (#660732)

    On my planet, it's not free! No way am I paying Elon for internet access!

    I can't wait to hack this shit.

