[...] Optic communications encompass all technologies that use light and transmit through fiber optic cables, such as the internet, email, text messages, phone calls, the cloud and data centers, among others. Optic communications are super fast but in microchips they become unreliable and difficult to replicate in large quanitites.
Now, by using a Metal-Oxide-Nitride-Oxide-Silicon (MONOS) structure, Levy and his team have come up with a new integrated circuit that uses flash memory technology -- the kind used in flash drives and discs-on-key -- in microchips. If successful, this technology will enable standard 8-16 gigahertz computers to run 100 times faster and will bring all optic devices closer to the holy grail of communications: the terahertz chip.
Source: Smaller and faster: The terahertz computer chip is now within reach
Non-Volatile Silicon Photonics Using Nanoscale Flash Memory Technology (DOI: 10.1002/lpor.201700190) (DX)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 31, @12:10PM
I'm guessing that means it won't be ready for another thirty years or so then. That's 3-4x what current "standard" speeds are and we're not even remotely in danger of seeing a 2x clock speed increase within the next decade if the past decade is anything to go by.
