Sopranica is an open source, DIY cell network that allows users to make phone calls, send text messages and browse the internet with total anonymity.

JMP is the first phase of the Sopranica network. JMP gives you real phone numbers for sending picture and text messages from a Jabber account.It is a way of using XMPP, to communicate over voice and text from an anonymous phone number.

The next phase -called-WOM-will create the physical infrastructure for cell network with a community radio network. This will essentially involve people hosting small, inexpensive radio devices in their home that plug into their routers to provide internet access points to Sopranica users in the area.