Sopranica is an open source, DIY cell network that allows users to make phone calls, send text messages and browse the internet with total anonymity.
JMP is the first phase of the Sopranica network. JMP gives you real phone numbers for sending picture and text messages from a Jabber account.It is a way of using XMPP, to communicate over voice and text from an anonymous phone number.
The next phase -called-WOM-will create the physical infrastructure for cell network with a community radio network. This will essentially involve people hosting small, inexpensive radio devices in their home that plug into their routers to provide internet access points to Sopranica users in the area.
Idea for a federated cellular network...but for now it seems like it's only XMPP semi-obscured by a phone number.
Source: https://trendbin.org/what-is-sopranica/
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday April 01, @06:38AM
Data transfer in a modern cellular network is generally not done over the radio - fiber is used. It's a lot of data. There is no radio spectrum to support that much, as meshes funnel the traffic toward the internet links, creating bottlenecks in the process. Had anyone ran any formal analysis of the proposed topology? What frequency band are they going to occupy? Do they know how hard it is to design wireless equipment?
It appears that the programmer just created a simulator of the wired phone network over SIP/XMPP, and it will not go any further.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday April 01, @07:34AM
And then one of two things happen:
- The owner of the network realizes he can make (more) money selling their customers' data, and their idealistic views on privacy and data protection dissolve somewhat
- The owner sticks to their principles, sooner or later gets served with a national security letter, or a subpoena related to child pornography going through his network, and then decides handing over the data is better than going to the slammer.
So, yeah, I totally believe them...