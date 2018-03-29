18/03/31/175212 story
posted by janrinok on Saturday March 31, @11:24PM
from the happy-birthday-to-you dept.
As of March 31st, Mozilla has turned two decades old.
Netscape Communications made two important announcements on January 23rd, 1998:
- First, that the Netscape Communicator product would be available free of charge;
- Second, that the source code for Communicator would also be free.
On March 31st, the first developer release of the source code to Communicator was made available.
mozilla.org is 20 years old
Mozilla marks 20th anniversary with commitment to better human experiences online
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 31, @11:43PM (1 child)
Mozilla is 20 years old, and to celebrate they are going to change Firefox's UI and extension model again.
j/k
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 31, @11:47PM
Only off by about 4 months: https://blog.mozilla.org/firefox/new-firefox-organized-better/ [mozilla.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @12:08AM
Only 16 years old before Brendan Eich was bullied into standing down as CEO having the audacity to exercise political agency in his private life.