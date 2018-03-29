Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

mozilla.org is 20 Years Old

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 31, @11:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the happy-birthday-to-you dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

As of March 31st, Mozilla has turned two decades old.

Netscape Communications made two important announcements on January 23rd, 1998:

  • First, that the Netscape Communicator product would be available free of charge;
  • Second, that the source code for Communicator would also be free.

On March 31st, the first developer release of the source code to Communicator was made available.

Sources:
mozilla.org is 20 years old
Mozilla marks 20th anniversary with commitment to better human experiences online

Original Submission


«  Are McDonald's Kiosks Better Than Real Cashiers?
mozilla.org is 20 Years Old | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)