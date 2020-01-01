from the running-out-of-steam dept.
Valve quietly removed the Steam Machine section from Steam.
Previously on Steam, if you hovered over the Hardware category there was a Steam Machines link in the drop-down, which is now gone while the links to the Steam Controller, Steam Link and Vive remain. In fact, the entire Hardware page on Steam is now gone and anyone using the link is redirected to a basic search page. Looking back on it and doing a bit of quick research, it seems the change came this month.
I'm not surprised they did this, since currently no one is announcing new machines and the whole Steam Machine idea from Valve never really gained any steam. While it didn't really do the big splash many were hoping, it has done quite a lot of good for Linux gaming overall. As a result of the initial push from Valve, many developers and game engines have moved into doing regular Linux support. This is important, because many of the barriers involved in getting games on Linux have been removed.
We know for a fact that porting companies like Aspyr Media and Feral Interactive started doing Linux versions thanks to SteamOS and Steam Machines, with them both still continuing the effort. It's also likely what pushed GOG to support Linux on their store too, since they didn't want to miss out on the possibility of more Linux gamers to buy games.
Realistically and looking back on it all, the time just wasn't right. There were long delays, not enough "big" games to make people truly interested in the platform (especially when the likes of The Witcher 3 was confirmed and then never happened—still hurts) and various other reasons.
The question remains: What will become of SteamOS?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @04:28AM (2 children)
The hardware support wasn't there.
They did a huge push to get the R600g/RadeonSI stuff up to snuff, and just as it was, it got dumped for Vulkan.
On the bright side, Vulkan turned out to be pretty straightforward to implement and the Radeon Vulkan driver came along pretty well, nouveau got OpenGL feature parity up to 4.3 for Kepler based hardware, despite no support, BUT neither VR headset hardware nor unusual peripheral devices have made it over to Linux yet. It basically seems like for every 'win' Linux gets with a needed feature for gaming on it to be viable, 3 new pieces of hardware come out that are proprietary, undocumented, and tied to Windows. Once that situation goes away, then we will see the era of Gaming on Linux. Personally though I think when that happens we will find linux running a proprietary software ecosystem atop it that defeats all of the benefits of running linux in the first place, as has happened with Android, and is starting to happen with the major distros.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 01, @04:37AM
The problem is the same as it's always been with gaming and Linux: Big names don't target it for anything more complicated than Tux Racer. The best you're gonna get is a collection of early-90s Apogee games.
You don't need "custom peripherals" and VR shit to make gaming viable on Linux. You need either (a) Microsoft to fuck up terribly enough to piss off their gaming audience, like making every game an "app" or some shit like what was pointed out in the comment section, or (b) super-organized multidisciplinary homebrew teams who make games because they enjoy making games free of corporate political bullshit, who can also manage that delicate balancing act of cohesion.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 01, @05:22AM
