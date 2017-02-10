An exasperated Amazon customer has posted a video of 62ft of wrapping paper snaking through his house - that was used to "protect" dog food.

Nick Taylor said the box used to deliver the bag of food was "big enough to live in" and claimed the food didn't need to be packaged at all.

Nick laid out the 19-metres of packaging paper in his home in Bath and posted the video to Amazon's Facebook page.

The trail starts in what appears to be a utility room and leads in to a dining area before entering the kitchen itself.

From there the paper enters the hall, where the dog food can be glimpsed in its heavy plastic packaging.