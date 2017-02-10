18/03/31/2224212 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 01, @10:34AM
from the 19-meters dept.
An exasperated Amazon customer has posted a video of 62ft of wrapping paper snaking through his house - that was used to "protect" dog food.
Nick Taylor said the box used to deliver the bag of food was "big enough to live in" and claimed the food didn't need to be packaged at all.
Nick laid out the 19-metres of packaging paper in his home in Bath and posted the video to Amazon's Facebook page.
The trail starts in what appears to be a utility room and leads in to a dining area before entering the kitchen itself.
From there the paper enters the hall, where the dog food can be glimpsed in its heavy plastic packaging.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/exasperated-amazon-customer-films-62-12259048
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @10:44AM (3 children)
Free packing material.
Save that stuff; it'll be useful. Even if you don't use it for packages, you can use it as a throw down material for painting, or scrap paper, or whatever.
Some warehouse buffoon's waste is another man's profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @11:23AM
I've known I'd be moving for about six months and have been doing this. I didn't increase my purchases, just started saving the larger boxes and all the bubble/paper wrapping. It's really added up, which has been great for the upcoming move but also made me aware of just how much I was throwing away. After the move I'll still keep a good supply but I'm going to attempt to increase the amount that gets recycled versus trashed.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 01, @11:47AM (1 child)
Yeah, but - I have 15 acres and a couple of out buildings to store stuff. Still, there is a limit. Eventually, you need a warehouse to store excess packing material.
It's amazing, one package arrives with almost perfect packaging. It's like someone scientifically calculated just how much cushion is needed, got the exactly sized box, and carefully cushioned the product 3 dimensionally. The next box - enough, or even more than enough cushion - all underneath the item that was meant to be cushioned. And, of course, it was dropped on the top.
What kills me, more than the parcel carriers, are the trucking companies. I'm wondering where the hell they are finding drivers these days. We get shipments in at work, all the time. The percentage of loads with moderate to serious damage has increased to about 50% and maybe higher. Truckload shipments vs LTL shipments (less than truck load) has always been kinda poor - the LTL is subject to being moved multiple times before arriving at the destination. But, anywhere near 50% damage is simply unreasonable.
I would trust any of the parcel carriers more than I would trust the LTL delivery companies, these days. Maybe that's what has happened - the parcel carriers pay more, so the better drivers have migrated over there. LTL companies now serve as training for new drivers?
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 01, @12:31PM
Ask the driver what "Fragile" means and they will say "That's Italian: 'Frajilley' which means 'smash it' (or break it, or crush it, etc).
It seems to be a joke.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday April 01, @11:27AM
I've had similar experiences with a tiny item packaged in a huge box with lots of wrapping.
But I've also seen a complete disregard for packaging, as when I placed an order a while back, and some algorithm decided it was reasonable to ship a 30-lb. butcher block cutting board in the same huge box as a package of wine glasses. The packer didn't use excessive wrapping in this case: there was just a few feet of wadded up brown packing paper that nowhere near filled the giant box.
As any reasonable person would predict, the wine glasses arrived broken... Smashed into tiny bits as their internal box was completely crushed in fact.
I complained and they fixed my order... After several messages. And for the next few orders, everything seemed excessively wrapped and packed nicely for me. Who knows...
I don't know whether the present incident is due to a bad packing algorithm giving weird advice for a giant box (and maybe a packer who maybe had an incident like mine and just over packaged it), or whether it's just low-wage inexperienced packers who are rushed and have bad judgment.
Either way, I agree this is excessive, but I'd rather get stuff overwrapped (and I could reuse the packing material) rather than arrive broken. Has this person ever ordered anything fragile from , say, a department store? I've had a giant box full of packing peanuts arrive around a smaller box full of wrapping around a tiny box box that contained a single piece of china. Not necessary for dogfood, but there's often overkill in packing stuff from other companies too.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday April 01, @11:44AM (1 child)
He bought "dog food" and got 50% poultry-by-products and 50% corn and additives: https://www.dogfoodadvisor.com/dog-food-reviews/eukanuba-breed-specific-dog-food-dry/ [dogfoodadvisor.com]
Though being fair, that's well within the average quality of products labeled "dog food".
compiling...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 01, @11:51AM
And, you do realize that "poultry byproducts" generally consists of feather meal, and bone meal? There is precious little meat in there. Although, to be perfectly fair, feathers and bones contain a nice percentage of protein. After processing, the dog can digest that protein better than he could have before processing.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Sunday April 01, @12:13PM
Some years ago there were photos by a guy who had received a small expansion card for an HP printer and it came in bulky packaging stapled to a fork lift truck pallette. Could not even get it through his front door.
Again, there was a Windows upgrade (95->98 ?) by mail order that turned out to be a paper coupon that you took to a shop to exchange for the upgrade CD. Cutomers who thought they were receiving the actual upgrade by post were pissed off, especially as the slip of paper arrived (in one guy's words) in a box "big enough to hold a man's head".
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Sunday April 01, @12:14PM
What this says to me is that an Amazon employee is fed up with their employer, and is waging a petty, useless, one-person war against The Man.
The customer posted this video online and the likely result is the employee got fired. In a just world, the boss would ask "why?" and fix the issue but the world isn't exactly fair.
It's all well and good to have a whinge at a weekend barbecue about "the stupid amount of packaging Amazon used" but when you go posting this kind of stuff online, people's lives are altered. Do we pause to consider the consequences?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 01, @12:34PM
If there hadn't been enough packaging, he'd have posted pics of dog food all over the place.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---