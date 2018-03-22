An octogenarian artist has charmed the internet with her pretty paintings — which she makes entirely with MS Paint.

Concha Garcia Zaera lives in Valencia, Spain with her husband. As a hobby, the 87-year-old likes to create artwork — but a while ago, she had to abandon the oil paints she preferred because the chemical smell contributed to her husband's health issues.

So the 21st-century grandma found a somewhat modern solution: She began fiddling with Microsoft's primitive Paint program, turning out surprisingly complex works of art with just a mouse and a screen.