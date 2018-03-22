18/03/31/2227245 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 01, @12:55PM
from the it's-called-painting-after-all dept.
An octogenarian artist has charmed the internet with her pretty paintings — which she makes entirely with MS Paint.
Concha Garcia Zaera lives in Valencia, Spain with her husband. As a hobby, the 87-year-old likes to create artwork — but a while ago, she had to abandon the oil paints she preferred because the chemical smell contributed to her husband's health issues.
So the 21st-century grandma found a somewhat modern solution: She began fiddling with Microsoft's primitive Paint program, turning out surprisingly complex works of art with just a mouse and a screen.
She used facebook to share the drawings but her granddaughter said "there are only old people there" so she set her up with an Instagram account.
Talented 87-Year-Old Grandmother Creates Incredible Works of Art Using Microsoft Paint
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 01, @01:01PM
I was expecting a ms Paint goatse.
:(
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Sunday April 01, @02:04PM (1 child)
People don't like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 01, @02:13PM
Or, you could take a picture and run it through a couple of clever filters...
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday April 01, @02:28PM
and more about the talent.