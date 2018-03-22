Stories
Talented 87-Year-Old Grandmother Creates Incredible Works of Art Using Microsoft Paint

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 01, @12:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-called-painting-after-all dept.
mrpg writes:

An octogenarian artist has charmed the internet with her pretty paintings — which she makes entirely with MS Paint.

Concha Garcia Zaera lives in Valencia, Spain with her husband. As a hobby, the 87-year-old likes to create artwork — but a while ago, she had to abandon the oil paints she preferred because the chemical smell contributed to her husband's health issues.

So the 21st-century grandma found a somewhat modern solution: She began fiddling with Microsoft's primitive Paint program, turning out surprisingly complex works of art with just a mouse and a screen.

She used facebook to share the drawings but her granddaughter said "there are only old people there" so she set her up with an Instagram account.

Dailymail

Also at metro

Talented 87-Year-Old Grandmother Creates Incredible Works of Art Using Microsoft Paint
  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 01, @01:01PM

    by Gaaark (41) Verified on Sunday April 01, @01:01PM (#661134) Homepage Journal

    I was expecting a ms Paint goatse.
    :(

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Sunday April 01, @02:04PM (1 child)

    by stormwyrm (717) on Sunday April 01, @02:04PM (#661143) Journal
    Just like Grandma Moses [wikipedia.org] who took up painting when she was in her seventies. Her artwork has the simplicity and charm of classic adventure game background scenery graphics, which had to work with the limitations of the EGA palette, which is I think is just about what she's had to work with for MS Paint by default. They look like the background graphics for a King's Quest or Monkey Island game from the late eighties to early nineties. I'm genuinely impressed. In many ways making stuff look good under such limitations is an achievement all its own.
    People don't like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday April 01, @02:28PM

    by Revek (5022) on Sunday April 01, @02:28PM (#661151)

    and more about the talent.

