Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mummy Found in 'Empty' Coffin Could be Egyptian High Priestess

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 01, @03:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the are-you-my-mummy? dept.
/dev/random

mrpg writes:

https://news.sky.com/story/mummy-found-in-empty-coffin-could-be-egyptian-high-priestess-11307248

For 150 years, an Australian university thought the coffin in its display case was empty.

[...] So for many decades it sat in the Nicholson Museum's education room, overshadowed by more famous coffins, never holding pride of place.

But a group of experts recently removed the coffin's lid and changed all of that.

Inside were the remains of a mummy, a noblewoman identified by the ghosted hieroglyphs on the coffin lid as Mer-Neith-it-es.

Academics believe she was a high priestess in 600BC, and that she worked in the Temple of Sekhmet, the lion-headed goddess.

Original Submission


«  Talented 87-Year-Old Grandmother Creates Incredible Works of Art Using Microsoft Paint
Mummy Found in 'Empty' Coffin Could be Egyptian High Priestess | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @03:26PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @03:26PM (#661169)

    In an overlooked container tucked away in one of another civilization's buildings?

    I bet Ms. Mer-Neith-it-es never thought so.

(1)