For 150 years, an Australian university thought the coffin in its display case was empty.

[...] So for many decades it sat in the Nicholson Museum's education room, overshadowed by more famous coffins, never holding pride of place.

But a group of experts recently removed the coffin's lid and changed all of that.

Inside were the remains of a mummy, a noblewoman identified by the ghosted hieroglyphs on the coffin lid as Mer-Neith-it-es.

Academics believe she was a high priestess in 600BC, and that she worked in the Temple of Sekhmet, the lion-headed goddess.