Orange Snow Created "Martian Landscape" at Russian Winter Olympics Resort

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 01, @05:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the as-long-as-it's-not-yellow dept.
Science

mrpg writes:

A mysterious orange landscape has turned Russia's Winter Olympics site into a "Martian landscape", according to shocked skiers who took to the bizarre slopes.

Orange snow hit Sochi over the weekend as a sandstorm from the Sahara desert changed the colour of the landscape.

[...] Meteorologists said the phenomenon was likely caused by sand from the Sahara desert mixing with snow.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/mystery-orange-snow-thats-created-12257480

