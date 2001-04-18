18/03/31/2232216 story
from the as-long-as-it's-not-yellow dept.
A mysterious orange landscape has turned Russia's Winter Olympics site into a "Martian landscape", according to shocked skiers who took to the bizarre slopes.
Orange snow hit Sochi over the weekend as a sandstorm from the Sahara desert changed the colour of the landscape.
[...] Meteorologists said the phenomenon was likely caused by sand from the Sahara desert mixing with snow.
