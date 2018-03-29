from the quite-an-assumption dept.
Previously the State Department had required only visitors to the US who where coming from specific regions to turn over more social control media information. Now Engadget and CNN tell of the following proposed changes which are now posted in the Federal Register and entering their 60 period for public comment.
From Engadget:
In documents that the department will file to the Federal Register tomorrow [ed: 2018-03-30], it proposes that nearly every individual applying for a US visa be required to hand over any social media handles used on certain platforms in the past five years as well as submit any telephone numbers and email addresses used during that same time period.
The State Department will accept public comments until near the end of May.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:04PM (3 children)
Be friendly. Stop antagonizing the rest of the world; make friendship far more productive than revenge.
Be realistic. Get rid of the welfare state; the people coming to the U.S. need to be productive people who want to pay their own way and thereby contribute to society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:16PM
Then you will have moral standing for not having other religious nutjobs come here and expect you to conform to their beliefs just like you made the natives here conform to yours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:47PM (1 child)
In what reality is the US a welfare state... Oh wait today is April 1st.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday April 01, @09:08PM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by inertnet on Sunday April 01, @08:15PM (7 children)
I don't have any social media accounts. I used to have a Facebook account but suspended that (couldn't delete it) after about 10 years of inactivity.
I wonder if that's an option on the visa application: no social media.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:18PM
terrorist watchlist, since anti-consumerist behavior is the same as being a terrorist. You're scaring them into thinking they can't monetize you and that is downright unamerican and a threat to their way of life!
I wish I were kidding.
Be a true patriot and show how much of a consumerist whore you are today! Doing otherwise would be unamerican!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by FatPhil on Sunday April 01, @08:29PM
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:31PM (2 children)
But they know from fb data reports that you indeed have an account. Then they deny your visa.
Up to you whether coming to America is that important to you or not. Other countries like China and Russia are annoying to get visas for, so I don't go.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:35PM
You have the option of coming without a visa by taking a tunnel from Mexico. Eventually you dreamer will get amnesty, then citizenship.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 01, @08:49PM
France too, on occasion.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 01, @08:41PM (1 child)
Soylent is social media....
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @08:47PM
Just don't put AC on the application. They'll think you are one fast typing schizophrenic.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday April 01, @09:04PM
i would have a hard time remembering every email from every contract job I've had in the last five years. Some places issue emails your.name@ as well as yname@, y.name@ but you only ever use one of them. Which ones count?
