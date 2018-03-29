Previously the State Department had required only visitors to the US who where coming from specific regions to turn over more social control media information. Now Engadget and CNN tell of the following proposed changes which are now posted in the Federal Register and entering their 60 period for public comment.

From Engadget:

In documents that the department will file to the Federal Register tomorrow [ed: 2018-03-30], it proposes that nearly every individual applying for a US visa be required to hand over any social media handles used on certain platforms in the past five years as well as submit any telephone numbers and email addresses used during that same time period.

The State Department will accept public comments until near the end of May.

Sources:

Engadget: US visa applications may soon require five years of social media info

CNN: US to require would-be immigrants to turn over social media handles

[ed: no actual DS-160 or DS-156 forms seem to be available for download or review.

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/visa-information-resources/forms/ds-160-online-nonimmigrant-visa-application.html ]