Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
We love Festo because every year they invest an entirely appropriate amount of time and money into bio-inspired robots that are totally cool and very functional but have limited usefulness. More often than not, it seems like Festo is able to take some of what it learns from designing and constructing these things and create practical new revenue-generating products. Which is good for them, and means they'll keep making cool stuff. Over the last few years, we've met ants, butterflies, flying jellyfish and penguins, kangaroos, seagulls, and much more.
Festo has just announced its two newest bionic learning network robots—one is a very convincing flying fox, and the other is a walking, tumbling robot inspired by a Saharan spider.
The rolling spider robot video is very cool, definitely worth watching.
Source: https://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/robotics-hardware/festo-bionic-learning-network-rolling-spider-flying-fox
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @09:38PM (2 children)
We already have touch screens on our phones and we can fling apps around just like they did in Minority Report. We already have individually targeted advertising just like they did in Minority Report. We already have a police state where ordinary citizens are presumed guilty of terrorism just like they did in Minority Report. Why shouldn't we have robot spiders just like they did in Minority Report.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @09:43PM (1 child)
I'd rather have robot spiders like in Stargate SG-1 go around and eat all the metal and spray acid in everyone's faces, killing them horribly.
April Foe's
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, @09:48PM
I'd rather have clingy robot women that hug you to death like in Stargate Atlantis.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Sunday April 01, @10:17PM
Festo has been pushing into motion control and robotics for quite some time. But for many years they were only known for pneumatics meaning compressed air systems such as filters, pressure regulators, valves, air cylinders, actuators and more. And for many in the industrial automation sector, Festo is still pneumatics even though they offer motion control, robotics and more. So they've been getting clever with their marketing.