There is patent activity afoot to cover Alexa and Google Assistant mining for more than activation words:
Amazon and Google, the leading sellers of such devices, say the assistants record and process audio only after users trigger them by pushing a button or uttering a phrase like "Hey, Alexa" or "O.K., Google." But each company has filed patent applications, many of them still under consideration, that outline an array of possibilities for how devices like these could monitor more of what users say and do. That information could then be used to identify a person's desires or interests, which could be mined for ads and product recommendations.
For many, this could change the landscape as to whether these devices are acceptable. It may also open the door wider for open-source, less invasive devices such as Mycroft.
I had a very short look at Mycroft's website. The word "privacy" does not appear there.
What does appear, however, is that as the first step of getting your device to run, you have to "register" with their server to be able to "configure" the device.
Yeah, right.
Come on, I was actually interested and you scared me away in 90 seconds! *disappointed*
These devices are totally useless for all but the most meaningless tasks.
It's just gimmicky trash.