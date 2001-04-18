from the vintage-networking dept.
EFnet announced that the server (eris.Berkeley.EDU) that caused the original IRC network to split back in 1990 ("The Great Split") has rejoined the network. Because of this EFnet (Eris-Free Network) changed its name to "Eris Network", or ErisNet.
eris.Berkeley.EDU is once again serving IRC clients (on ports 6667, 6668 or 6697, 9999 for SSL), thanks to UC Berkeley OCF.
See the news post about this change on http://www.erisnet.org/erisnet_pressrelease.pdf
[Ed. note: For those who may not be aware, SoylentNews hosts its own IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server. For quick-and-dirty access, use a web client via the IRC link in the "SoylentNews" slashbox on the left-hand side of the main page. For other means of access, see the SoylentNews:IRC page on our Wiki.]
(Score: 4, Funny) by aristarchus on Monday April 02, @08:15AM (3 children)
Eris! All hail Eris! The Goddess of Discord [wikipedia.org]! The Bitch of Libertarianism! Wherever you see this bitch-goddess invoked, check you wallet and double-check your arms! There is mischief afoot! And organizations that worship this she-devil tend to give out Golden Apples, the sign of Eris, of Discord, Strife, of Disaster Capitalism.
Story is, there was a wedding on Olympus, and all the goddess got together to plan, the most important thing being the guest list. No one would want to invite Eris, the goddess of discord, to a wedding, since there will be plenty of time for that later (it's called "marriage"), so they did not. But as is usually the case, you do not invite someone, and they find out you did not invite them, and they crash, making a scene, and you realize it would have been better to just invite them in the first place. But not so Eris. Instead of crashing, she cruised by where the Wedding Party was being held, and threw a Golden Apple over the hedge (gotta love Mark Twain on this: so much fuss over a few oranges!) engraved with the words, "For the most Beautiful."
Eris, strife, you see? Three goddess descended upon the rarity, Hera, wife of Zeus almighty, Athena, Zeus's daughter and bearer of the Aegis, and of course, lovely Aphrodite, she from the sea-foam and goddess of love. All of them said, "mine!", and then they all appealed to the Bearer of the Thunderbolt to adjudicate between them. Zeus as at least as wise a Jeff Sessions, and so he pled conflict of interest, and bid the goddesses look else where for a judge.
To find the most neutral arbitrator, the goddesses agreed on a mortal, the younger and more naive, and male, the better. Their eyes settled upon the son of Priam, Lord of Troy, tending his flocks on the slopes of Mount Ida, and they appeared before the youth. Each goddess attempts to bribe the teenager, Hera with political power, Athena with wisdom, and Aprhodite, . . . We revert here to the earliest version of "The Judgement of Paris", evidently captured in texting logs from the time:
Evidently, Aphrodite's offer was too much for the young incel to resist, and he awarded the Golden Apple to Aphrodite. Turns out the babe that Aphrodite had promised to young Paris was unfortunately already married, albeit to a much older man, in Mycenaea, in Greece, but Aphrodite would assist Paris in stealing her away from Menalaos. Helen, the face that launched a Thousand ships. And all these alt-right libertarian types wonder why they have such a difficult time with females, when they consort with Eris and her train?
So, where ever you see Eris, or her Egyptian form, Kek, or any mention of "Golden Apples", be advised, you are in perilous company. Depart as soon as you are able.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @08:31AM
Cool story, bro.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @10:08AM
Eris pads her chest!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @11:22AM
Just remember not to partake of hot dog buns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @08:47AM
I laughed.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:59AM (3 children)
People still use irc? Wow, just wow.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday April 02, @10:08AM (2 children)
Those who want non-surveillance social media do.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @11:19AM (1 child)
Do you honestly think they're not recording irc chats as well?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @12:33PM
SN already records it's IRC chats -- see the logs, conveniently arranged in date order.