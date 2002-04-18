from the making-apps-more-compatible dept.
WINE (Wine Is Not an Emulator) is a compatibility layer that allows some application programs written for Microsoft Windows to run under other operating systems.
Phoronix reports
Following [the March 30] debut of Wine 3.5, a new Wine-Staging release is now available that continues to carry close to one thousand patches on top of the upstream Wine code.
Wine-Staging 3.5 was able to drop some of the patches now that the BCrypt patches have been upstreamed, but they still are dealing with around 950 experimental/testing patches for code not yet in Wine trunk.
There are new patches to Wine-Staging 3.5 to support Implicit MTA, stubbing out some more functions that are needed for the BattlEye game anti-cheat software, adding in a function needed to make Rise of the Tomb Raider happy, fixed 1D texture support, and other fixes and code additions.
Wine-Staging 3.5 binaries for popular Linux distributions are available here.
Phoronix earlier noted
Wine 3.5 continues the recent theme of enabling Vulkan support. Wine 3.5 most notably on this front introduces their new basic Vulkan loader. This means Wine users no longer need to manually install the LunarG SDK for Windows in order to have Vulkan support but rather this custom-developed loader library is shipped by default. This implementation though doesn't support multiple drivers and notably doesn't include support for Vulkan layers, so those needing such features will still want to manually install LunarG's SDK.
The Vulkan library in its current form paired with the recent of Wine's ongoing Vulkan support is good enough for handling Wolfenstein, Doom, and the various Windows VK demos, etc.
Wine 3.5 also includes support for RSA and ECDSA crypto keys, improves its manifest file parser, and supports the Places toolbar within file dialogs.
In its announcement, WINE Headquarters has a list of fixes.
Bugs fixed in 3.5 (total 58)
Some keywords: Empire Earth; Age of Mythology; Mega Man Unlimited; Need for Speed; Rush for Berlin Gold; Battlefield 3 (Origin); Galactic Civilizations III; Starcraft 2; Doom (2016); Grand Theft Auto V; Titanfall2; Wolfenstein 2: The new Colossus; The Witcher 3; Divinity: Original Sin 2.
The list also includes some productivity apps.
See anything in their list that makes you say "That's worth a try"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @11:00AM
That's what it made me think.
Introspect about your desires, and then alter them such that you also ask the same question: "But why?" You'll be much freer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @11:08AM
https://wine-staging.com [wine-staging.com]
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday April 02, @12:05PM (1 child)
April Fool's Day and this place is almost dead. And no seasonal humor at all, just the usual trolling.
On the subject of Wine-Staging, I did know about it and the site claims to be "testing area of winehq.org" yet it might gain some trust if winehq.org actually bothered to link to it!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 02, @12:31PM
It was also Easter. [people.com] And a weekend.
(Score: 2) by bobthecimmerian on Monday April 02, @12:10PM
I fire up Starcraft 2 a handful of times a year, and I've got a few older Windows games like Heroes of Might and Magic 3. The last time I tried the latter on Wine, it would crash unpredictably and I gave up. I might try again.
I'm trying to move away from using proprietary software, period. That said, I wonder if Wine is our best weapon to eventually make serious headway into Linux on the desktop. They just keep improving, so maybe Wine 5 will be a better Windows 7 than Windows 7 was.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @12:12PM
I would like to have Explorer from Windows XP as default file manager on Linux. Is that possible if I install Wine?
I have been playing around with various Linux distros on a spare laptop hoping that something holds my attention long enough to wean myself off of Windows XP 32bit (and Win 7 64bit with its garbage Explorer). However, I invariably find myself shutting down the Linux laptop after a few days or weeks and always going back to my other laptop running Windows 7 64bit.
The things I seem to miss on Linux are:
- the Explorer from Windows XP configured with details view; all the Linux GUI file managers I have tried feel like dumbed down toys; also, I DO NOT WANT to see 'full row select' or 'auto arrange' functions existing in my file manager. I DO WANT to have a highly configurable right-click context menu for selected objects in the file manager window.
- easy drag and drop support between any open window objects (including the desktop), with accompanying configurable right-click context menu options.
- when dragging a Firefox (or Pale Moon) address bar icon to the desktop or an open Explorer window, I want to see a URL file appear.
- easily populate the start menu or desktop with more shortcuts by drag-drop.
- a native Linux application launcher program like the third party Windows programs PStart [portablefreeware.com] and ASuite [portablefreeware.com]. If you have seriously configured and used one or both of these programs for a decent length of time (on Windows) you will know why I love them so much.
P.S. - Yes I have tried out the Linux distro 'Q4OS' with the 'XPQ4' extension package; close but no cigar. I wish I had a Linux developer friend, who I could give regular 'X' dollar payments plus beer, to implement the features I mentioned above BEGINNING NOW AND NOT 12 YEARS FROM NOW!!.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 02, @12:29PM
Empire Earth (the first one) is pretty boring and annoying, especially with its 14-15 ages (epochs). Probably not worthwhile if you aren't playing it multiplayer.
Age of Mythology is an underrated game in the AoE series. Fun gameplay, good music, and it brought the graphics to about as good as a top-down strategy game needs (compared to the preceding AoE 2: Age of Kings/Conquerors). Instead of just generating gold, the relics in this game give one of a long list of random bonuses. I still haven't tried Tale of the Dragon, could be interesting.
