from the constant-stress dept.
Poor mental health is an issue for many of our readers. That fact is underscored by the response to a tweet sent by @NatureNews earlier this week, which highlighted that rates of depression and anxiety reported by postgraduate students are six times higher than in the general population (T. M. Evans et al. Nature Biotechnol. 36, 282–284; 2018), and asked what should be done to help. The figures are a shock, but it was the reaction that blew us away: more than 1,200 retweets and around 170 replies.
“This is not one dimensional problem. Financial burden, hostile academia, red tape, tough job market, no proper career guidance. Take your pick,” read one. “Maybe being told day in, day out that the work you spend 10+ hrs a day, 6–7 days a week on isn’t good enough,” said another.
The feedback emphasizes something that Nature has highlighted often in recent years: there is a problem among young scientists. Too many have mental-health difficulties, and too many say that the demands of the role are partly to blame. Neither issue gets the attention it deserves. “I’d love to see some of the comments under this thread published,” wrote one responder. “There needs to be real conversation about this, not just observation.”
We agree — which is why we are publishing some of the responses. (You can read the full thread here.)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 02, @12:23PM
Hey! ... oh it's Natures readers. Yeah those fuckers are crazy.
But as noted in the article, it's life at the bottom of pyramid and being at the bottom of any structure normally sucks no matter what field or area you are in. I recall the discussion about pay, everyone thought apparently that I was paid like a professor while in reality you are paid almost nothing.
If I could just change or remove one thing tho it would be the constant pressure to publish. It's always about quantity it seems. There is no end. Problem in the end is that nobody reads all these shit papers anyway so it's just padding and publishing for the sake of publishing. Not that something interesting actually happened or was told.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @12:26PM
In the 1980s, I either read or realized that academia and the grad student system in particular, has a lot in common with feudalism. Sounds like things have not changed since then...personally, I quit after getting an undergrad degree.
The only happy grad students that I've met brought their own funding (outside grant, company paid education perk, etc) and found an advisor to work with (not work *for*).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @12:26PM
The nihilistic, self-loathing inflicted by neo-Marxist indoctrination.
The individual does not exist, all your problems are external comrade and you cannot therefore discipline yourself. Every bad decision you make is the fault of evil capitalism. Evil capitalism infests every aspect of your life; your every thought but a capitalistic neuron. Only the socialist collective can discern what is best for you. Happiness is to be found in your complete, willing subservience to the collectivist will. Overthrow the evil capitalist system and your poor self-esteem and neurotic behaviour will magically be cured... as you starve to death in a gulag.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @12:40PM
Of course postgrads have mental health issues.
- They suffer from depression related to "How am I going to find a job in my dwindling field and how am I going to pay off my student loans while working at McDonalds?"
- They see housing and healthcare costs going up fast while wages stay stagnant, and they realize that housing, healthcare and energy costs are not included in the government's calculations to determine the rate of inflation.
- They see a nation being divided by both political parties, and by many other special interest groups.
- They see their friends still living with their parents.
- They see the life expectancy in the US actually dropping.
- And they don't see much on TV that is worth watching or hear any good new music.
Come to think of it, we're doomed.