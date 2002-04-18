from the pretend-it-never-happened dept.
According to Facebook employees who spoke with the New York Times, staffers are also urging the company to hunt down the leakers who released the Bosworth memo.
If the report is accurate, the deletion of internal communications could have legal implications, including in an ongoing Federal Trade Commission investigation into the company’s data-handling practices. Destruction of internal documents was a partial focus of the FTC’s recent investigation of Volkswagen.
Bosworth’s memo continued catastrophic PR fallout following findings that the Facebook data of as many as 50 million users was wrongly harvested by the election consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. In the memo leaked Thursday, Bosworth wrote that “connecting people” should be the company’s driving goal, even if “it costs someone a life by exposing someone to bullies” or “someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.”
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @03:16PM (1 child)
Our goal should be to make the Internet a premier platform for Free Speech, even if that means that some ne'er-do-well uses that freedom to bully others, or to plot a conspiracy.
It's the same idea.
Besides, Facebook's real owner (the various intelligence agencies) wants those connections recorded, so that the connections can be mined after an incident.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Monday April 02, @03:43PM
In some ways, if you just read the sentence about terrorism, you could paint Bosworth as a free-speech champion. "We believe so passionately in free speech that we're willing to take the risk that some people will use speech we don't like." Left as a soundbyte, it's the passionate counteragument to the "Think of the children!" argument that supporters of censorship trot out. And if that was all he had to say, I'd be on Bosworth's side.
But that's NOT all he has to say. He's not really in the business of free speech. He's in the business of GROWTH. Growth through increasing connections. Growth at all costs. His goal isn't speech - it's increasing the reach of his product.
In the memo, Bosworth specifically justifies the practices (which he admits are questionable) of harvesting your contacts into Facebook to make it easier for facebook to mediate your connections. He doesn't give a damn about your consent, or your privacy, or even what you have to say. He doesn't even care if his product is good - he cares about whether you use it. He cares about growth. He cares about winning.
Andrew Bosworth doesn't care passionately about speech. He cares that you use his platform. Whatever makes usage go up is good, whatever makes it go down is bad. Speech isn't good because it's good - it's good because it makes the numbers go up. This isn't moral leadership. It's the cynical business cold calculating profit-and-loss math that we all fear from big corporations. If Andrew Bosworth felt censoring some individuals or thoughts would make usage go up, he'd censor it in a heartbeat.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 02, @03:32PM (1 child)
For a contract to be valid, both or all parties to the contract should be giving informed consent. A thirty page contract, written in legalese, doesn't really amount to "informed consent". Across the demographic spectrum, there are minors, eldery and/or senile people, severely uneducated people, people who are mentally, psychologically, or otherwise impaired, and so much more. If Joe and Jane Sixpack with a basic high school education doesn't understand that they are signing their souls to the devil, how do we expect the rest to understand?
Data mining should have been addressed by consumer's advocates by now, and congress should be writing some laws. Those laws should place a lot of restrictions on the miners, and they should take the side of consumers as often as possible.
Alas - the consumer has no lobbyist in Washington. Instead, we have the NSA, and the rest of the alphabet soup crowd trying to get a piece of the action.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Monday April 02, @03:39PM
So what can you do? There must be some way to change the political system in the USA to make it more democratic, to give ordinary people more of a voice. Why should big money always win?
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 02, @03:33PM
“Connecting people” should be Tor's driving goal, even if “it costs someone a life by exposing someone to anonymous bullies”.
Strong encryption should be encouraged, even if “someone dies in a terrorist attack carried out by participants whose identities are protected by encryption."
etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]