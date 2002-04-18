[Android Go is] a lighter version [of Android Oreo software] that's been specifically optimized to work on smartphones with 1GB RAM or lower.

Specs-wise, ZTE Tempo Go is far from being impressive. The phone is equipped with a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 5-inch display with FWVGA (480 x 854 pixels) resolution, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 2-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

ZTE's entry-level phone is powered by a 2,200 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 12 hours of talk time or 220 hours of standby time. It also offers decent connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even LTE support. If you plan on getting one and use it on a certain network, you should check with your carrier since the ZTE Tempo Go supports both GSM and CDMA bands.