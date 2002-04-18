from the low-cost-and-low-spec dept.
PhoneArena notes
[Android Go is] a lighter version [of Android Oreo software] that's been specifically optimized to work on smartphones with 1GB RAM or lower.
Specs-wise, ZTE Tempo Go is far from being impressive. The phone is equipped with a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 5-inch display with FWVGA (480 x 854 pixels) resolution, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 2-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
ZTE's entry-level phone is powered by a 2,200 mAh battery that promises to offer up to 12 hours of talk time or 220 hours of standby time. It also offers decent connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even LTE support. If you plan on getting one and use it on a certain network, you should check with your carrier since the ZTE Tempo Go supports both GSM and CDMA bands.
SlashGear reports
[...] Android Go is a significant release from Google because it requires a certain set of optimized apps to be onboard each officially licensed phone. These devices are also (hopefully) devoid of unnecessary bloatware present in smartphones of years past.
[...] There the phone is out in one color [black] with free shipping for $80 USD.
The ZTE Tempo Go with Android Go has an OS and app sizes that are approximately half the size they'd have been with a non-Go version of Android. Android Go provides a set of "Go" versions of essential Google apps that are far smaller and less data-intensive than their full-fledged standard relatives. The entire suite of Android Go apps can also be used on standard versions of Android, and all can be downloaded from Google Play. The ZTE Tempo Go will be set up with these apps and the optimized version of Android (Android Go) right out the box.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday April 02, @07:46PM (3 children)
Reminds me when Renault decided to create a cheap and easily-maintained car for the third world, and suddenly that sub-brand, Dacia, became a pretty significant player in Europe too.
Turns out that sometimes, getting the basic functions for cheap and without the bloat is popular. Who could have guessed?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 02, @07:53PM
Too bad Firefox OS died. Some of those phones targeted the extreme low end [arstechnica.com] and were sold by ZTE [mozilla.org].
Now Android Go can take over that market forever since Apple won't touch it and what else are you gonna use, Sailfish?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 02, @08:15PM (1 child)
Tata made a splash when it came out in India, but not much beyond India...
Market expectations matter, sometimes.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 02, @08:17PM
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/04/report-google-considers-launching-a-mid-range-pixel-phone-this-summer/ [arstechnica.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 02, @08:05PM
Only interested if I can get service on Google Fi.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by richtopia on Monday April 02, @08:08PM
When I first read Oreo's features I got excited about the Go, and wanted to migrate all of the Google Apps (Maps and Play Store for example) to the Go version. However, it is not available for my phone, the Nexus 5X. Even with sufficient memory, I still want the low memory version of apps: I use Google's Apps very minimally, so I predict any features removed to decrease memory would not be missed.
But unfortunately I've lost my faith in Google and expect Go will not come to my phone.