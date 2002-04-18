18/04/02/1557245 story
posted by chromas on Monday April 02, @08:48PM
Stanley Kubrik's science fiction epic, "2001: A Space Odyssey", was released 50 years ago this month. The film festival, Cannes Classic, will commemorate the occasion by showing an unrestored 70mm print of the 1968 masterpiece next month.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday April 02, @08:58PM
Is the 50th annaversary more significant than 49? Will we be notified about the 51st?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 02, @09:12PM
50 is a nice round number. That is, a number which ends in a zero. 5010 = 1100102
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:23PM
Ugh, half of all numbers end in 0 dumbass.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday April 02, @09:40PM
Someone Modded that troll? Why?
There are 10 kinds of people in this world. Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Freeman on Monday April 02, @09:40PM
No. Because, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:53PM
I'm sure you already saw the explanation but "5010 = 110010" (subscript 2) kinda looks like a binary number and thus the following joke. If you feel that you are explaining something that REALLY shouldn't need explaining then chances are high you're responding to some sort of joke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:41PM
49 is a nice square number, so it looks the same no matter how you look at it.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday April 02, @09:43PM
Tradition says yes.
"Will we be notified about the 51st?"
I cannot say for sure.
I can say for sure, however, that when "Star Wars" turns 50 there won't be any prints available of the movie that was screened in 1977.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday April 02, @09:40PM
The book is a great read. Just don't read the sequel (2010)
The second book (2010) was based on the film of the first book which changed a lot of the details.