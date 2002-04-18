Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Stanley Kubrik's "2001: A Space Odyssey" Release 50 Years Ago | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday April 02, @08:58PM (7 children)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 02, @08:58PM (#661662) Journal

    Is the 50th annaversary more significant than 49? Will we be notified about the 51st?

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 02, @09:12PM (5 children)

      by DannyB (5839) on Monday April 02, @09:12PM (#661663)

      50 is a nice round number. That is, a number which ends in a zero. 5010 = 1100102

      • (Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:23PM (3 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:23PM (#661668)

        Ugh, half of all numbers end in 0 dumbass.

        • (Score: 2) by frojack on Monday April 02, @09:40PM

          by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 02, @09:40PM (#661677) Journal

          Someone Modded that troll? Why?

          There are 10 kinds of people in this world. Those who understand binary, and those who don't.

          --
          No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

        • (Score: 2, Disagree) by Freeman on Monday April 02, @09:40PM (1 child)

          by Freeman (732) on Monday April 02, @09:40PM (#661679) Journal

          No. Because, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

          --
          "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:53PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:53PM (#661685)

            I'm sure you already saw the explanation but "5010 = 110010" (subscript 2) kinda looks like a binary number and thus the following joke. If you feel that you are explaining something that REALLY shouldn't need explaining then chances are high you're responding to some sort of joke.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:41PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @09:41PM (#661680)

        49 is a nice square number, so it looks the same no matter how you look at it.

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Monday April 02, @09:43PM

      by Arik (4543) on Monday April 02, @09:43PM (#661681)
      "Is the 50th annaversary more significant than 49?"

      Tradition says yes.

      "Will we be notified about the 51st?"

      I cannot say for sure.

      I can say for sure, however, that when "Star Wars" turns 50 there won't be any prints available of the movie that was screened in 1977.
      --
      "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday April 02, @09:40PM

    by WizardFusion (498) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 02, @09:40PM (#661678) Journal

    The book is a great read. Just don't read the sequel (2010)

    The second book (2010) was based on the film of the first book which changed a lot of the details.

(1)