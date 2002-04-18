from the send-us-all-your-privates dept.
On April Fool's Day and Easter Sunday, Cloudflare launched a new "privacy-oriented" domain name system (DNS) service with two IP addresses: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1. These addresses were offered by the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) in exchange for allowing APNIC to study the "garbage traffic" often sent to them. The service supports both DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS, and DNSPerf currently ranks 1.1.1.1 as the fastest consumer DNS resolver:
Cloudflare is launching its own consumer DNS service today, on April Fools' Day, that promises to speed up your internet connection and help keep it private. The service is using https://1.1.1.1, and it's not a joke but an actual DNS resolver that anyone can use. Cloudflare claims it will be "the Internet's fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service." While OpenDNS and Google DNS both exist, Cloudflare is focusing heavily on the privacy aspect of its own DNS service with a promise to wipe all logs of DNS queries within 24 hours.
DNS services are typically provided by internet service providers to resolve a domain name like Google.com into a real IP address that routers and switches understand. It's an essential part of the internet, but DNS servers provided by ISPs are often slow and unreliable. ISPs or any Wi-Fi network you connect to can also use DNS servers to identify all sites that are visited, which presents privacy problems. DNS also played an important role in helping Turkish citizens avoid a Twitter ban.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @10:55PM (2 children)
Anybody who uses Tor regularly is well aware of Cloudflare.
There are many websites such that when you visit one of them via a VPN (or especially Tor), you are greeted with a page from... Cloudflare (which I guess means all the traffic to that website goes through Cloudflare. So much for privacy); Cloudflare tells you that your traffic seems suspicious, and that you need to prove you're a human rather than some automated bot.
In the old days (not long ago), this involved solving puzzles, which were probably just a way to crowdsource the training of AIs. If you solved a puzzle, you got through to the website.
Now, Cloudflare seems to use Google's reCAPTCHA service, and Google has NO time for Tor. You click on the usual "I'm not a robot" button, and then Google, almost invariably, with the usual passive aggressiveness of someone who knows he holds all the power, tells you something that can be paraphrased as follows: "Sorry, we don't care whether you're a human. We don't want traffic from your network."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, @11:02PM (1 child)
I run into this shit from Cloudflare all the time with Private Internet Access (PIA VPN) and there's no completing that captcha with script blocking enabled. Cloudflare is run by complete dickheads.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday April 02, @11:14PM
Cloudflare is certainly not run by dickheads: it's run by sumbitches who are in the same business as Facebook and Google - the business of de-anonymizing you and raping your privacy any which way they can. They most certainly don't want you to be able to complete that captcha anonymously. That's totally on purpose.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday April 02, @11:28PM
Instead of paying $20 to go around a stupid porn ban, I'll use a clear DNS: 69.69.69.69