Cloudflare is launching its own consumer DNS service today, on April Fools' Day, that promises to speed up your internet connection and help keep it private. The service is using https://1.1.1.1, and it's not a joke but an actual DNS resolver that anyone can use. Cloudflare claims it will be "the Internet's fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service." While OpenDNS and Google DNS both exist, Cloudflare is focusing heavily on the privacy aspect of its own DNS service with a promise to wipe all logs of DNS queries within 24 hours.

DNS services are typically provided by internet service providers to resolve a domain name like Google.com into a real IP address that routers and switches understand. It's an essential part of the internet, but DNS servers provided by ISPs are often slow and unreliable. ISPs or any Wi-Fi network you connect to can also use DNS servers to identify all sites that are visited, which presents privacy problems. DNS also played an important role in helping Turkish citizens avoid a Twitter ban.