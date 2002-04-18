Stories
Rick Falkvinge Concludes 21-Post Series on Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 03, @12:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the forget-me-now dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

[Pirate Party] Rick Falkvinge has concluded his 21-post series on analog-equivalent privacy rights. Almost everything that was taken for granted by previous generations regarding privacy has been completely eliminated for the young generations coming up. The series of posts discusses how essential civil liberties have suffered catastrophic erosion in the world's transition to online, digital interaction.

It's going to be a long uphill battle to win back the liberties that were slowly won by our ancestors over about six generations, and which have been all but abolished in a decade.

It's not rocket science that our children should have at least the same set of civil liberties in their digital environment, as our parents had in their analog environment. And yet, this is not happening.

Our children are right to demand Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights — the civil liberties our parents not just enjoyed, but took for granted.

Below the fold are all 21 posts from the last few months:

Original Submission

Earlier on SN : A 21-Part Series on Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights.


A 21-Part Series on Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights 33 comments

canopic jug writes:

Rick Falkvinge, founder of the original Pirate Party, now living in Germany, has published four parts so far of series on analog equivalent privacy rights. He plans to have 21 parts in all. The series starts out early on with the point that there is no reason for the offline liberties of our parents to not be carried over into the same online liberties for our children and examines this point from different directions. So far he has posted in detail on the following topics over at Private Internet Access' blog:

Rick will post more over the next few weeks. The current batch of adults and teenagers are likely the last generation to have any choice in the matter. Apathy and ignorance abound and deciding not to decide is still, sadly, a choice.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @12:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @12:56AM (#661738)

    I'm glad someone put together a comprehensive set of examples to easily clue in anyone about digital privacy.

    Now, will people listen? Will links to his material be downgraded so they don't appear in anyone's feed?

    I think we'll need a bit more pain than this rather high level shit going on now. Most people are going to need to feel that noose around their neck before they start freaking out. Oh who am I kidding, the noose is already there but people don't believe it. Not sure what will open their eyes.

