[Pirate Party] Rick Falkvinge has concluded his 21-post series on analog-equivalent privacy rights. Almost everything that was taken for granted by previous generations regarding privacy has been completely eliminated for the young generations coming up. The series of posts discusses how essential civil liberties have suffered catastrophic erosion in the world's transition to online, digital interaction.
It's going to be a long uphill battle to win back the liberties that were slowly won by our ancestors over about six generations, and which have been all but abolished in a decade.
It's not rocket science that our children should have at least the same set of civil liberties in their digital environment, as our parents had in their analog environment. And yet, this is not happening.
Our children are right to demand Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights — the civil liberties our parents not just enjoyed, but took for granted.
Below the fold are all 21 posts from the last few months:
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights: Our children should have the same rights as our parents
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (2/21): The analog, anonymous letter
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (3/21): Posting an Anonymous Public Message
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (4/21): Our children have lost Privacy of Location
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (5/21): Where did Freedom of Assembly go?
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (6/21): Everything you do, say, or think today will be used against you in the future
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (7/21): Analog Libraries Were Private Searches for Information
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (8/21): Using Third-Party Services Should Not Void Expectation of Privacy
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (9/21): When the government knows what news you read, in what order, and for how long
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (10/21): Analog journalism was protected; digital journalism isn't
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (11/21): Our parents used anonymous cash
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (12/21): Our parents bought things untracked, their footsteps in store weren't recorded
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (13/21): Our digital children are tracked not just in everything they buy, but in what they DON'T buy
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (14/21): Our analog parents' dating preferences weren't tracked, recorded, and catalogued
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (15/21): Our digital children's conversations are muted on a per-topic basis
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (16/21): Our children's privacy and Data Retention
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (17/21): The Previous Inviolability of Diaries
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (18/21): Our analog parents had private conversations, both in public and at home
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (19/21): Telescreens in our Living Rooms
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (20/21): Your analog boss couldn't read your mail, ever
- Analog Equivalent Privacy Rights (21/21): Conclusion, privacy has been all but eliminated from the digital environment
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @12:56AM
I'm glad someone put together a comprehensive set of examples to easily clue in anyone about digital privacy.
Now, will people listen? Will links to his material be downgraded so they don't appear in anyone's feed?
I think we'll need a bit more pain than this rather high level shit going on now. Most people are going to need to feel that noose around their neck before they start freaking out. Oh who am I kidding, the noose is already there but people don't believe it. Not sure what will open their eyes.