The cabinet on Sunday approved a national digital-health program that is designed to personalize medicine and keep Israel at the forefront of the burgeoning medical-tech field, despite concerns over privacy.

The five-year program will have a budget of nearly NIS 1 billion ($280 million). The funds will go toward digitizing and sharing patient data among the country's health funds, relying on artificial intelligence (AI) tools to more accurately detect abnormalities and find correct diagnoses.

[...] The project will include a community of volunteers who, protected by three levels of privacy, will contribute clinical, genomic and other information about their health and will serve as an infrastructure for developing customized medical solutions and in-depth analysis of big data.