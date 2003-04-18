from the tit-for-tat dept.
China has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, from frozen pork and wine to certain fruits and nuts, escalating a dispute between the world's biggest economies in response to U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel.
The tariffs, which take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China's finance ministry and matched a list of possible tariffs on up to $3 billion in U.S. goods published by China on March 23.
Soon after the announcement, an editorial in the widely read Global Times newspaper warned that if the United States had thought China would not retaliate or would only take symbolic countermeasures, it could "say goodbye to that delusion".
"Even though China and the U.S. have not publicly said they are in a trade war, the sparks of such a war have already started to fly," the newspaper said.
The Ministry of Commerce said it was suspending its obligations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to reduce tariffs on 120 U.S. goods, including fruit and ethanol. The tariffs on those products will be raised by an extra 15 percent.
Eight other products, including pork and scrap aluminum, would now be subject to additional tariffs of 25 percent, it said, with the measures effective starting April 2.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 03, @03:26AM (2 children)
surprise surprise.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 03, @03:32AM
What are we being distracted from with this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @03:47AM
The tariffs have already been one-sided. Trade with China has, all things considered, been harmful to the USA.
China is just trying to get us to wimp out. We knew this was coming, and it's a small price to pay. The only trouble is exactly as China intends: it gives ammo to Trump's opponents.
We need to be tough about this.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Tuesday April 03, @03:30AM (2 children)
Trade wars are easy to win(tm)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @03:33AM
Main problem is the resulting PTSD.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 03, @03:36AM
The winners are those who are not playing.
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 03, @03:36AM (1 child)
In 2017 we had our biggest trade deficit ever with China. And we have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. But I've finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs and our nation’s wealth. The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A. Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive. Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S. They have not done what needs to be done. Millions of people addicted and dieing. China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States. Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. In the meantime, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost. AMERICA FIRST!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 03, @03:43AM
Not a problem, they heard you and started to treat you fairer. You happy now?
BTW, do you remember the "Most favoured nation clause" [wikipedia.org] era? Those times when tens of countries were "the most favoured" in the same time.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday April 03, @03:39AM
Helping you to MAGA**, your trade partner
China
PS now you can keep your ethanol-fueled... well... well-fueled (what else you expected here?)
---
** careful what you wish for