OpenBSD 6.3 wasn't supposed to be released until April 15th, but everything is done (except the release song - no word on that, yet), so Theo says it's released. Usual raft of new stuff, and better ARM-64 support, which is getting closer to production-ready.
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 6.3. This is our 44th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @10:14AM
Linux feels increasingly like a baroque ball of goo, and GNU software increasingly feels like a languishing, rusting thing of yesteryear.
How does OpenBSD feel?