[...] Due to the track of the station it seems unlikely that anyone on land had much of a view of the reentry event. Also, there appear to have been few airplanes in the vicinity of the reentry. The best bet for any kind of imagery or video, therefore, is probably someone on board a ship. But the odds of even this seem fairly low.

The space station launched in 2011, and it served as an initial test bed for life-support systems in orbit and as a precursor for China's plans to launch a larger space station in the 2020s. In 2012 and 2013, the 10.4-meter long Tiangong-1 station nicknamed "Heavenly Palace" housed two different crews, the first staying for 12 days, and the second for 15 days.

[...] in 2016, Chinese engineers lost control of the space station and the ability to fire its engines.

[...] In recent months, China has shared information about the station's position with international officials, and the country has shared daily updates on its human spaceflight website. Finally, on Sunday night, the end came.