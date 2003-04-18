from the smoking-gun dept.
The Center for American Progress reports
Exclusive new footage of an internal Mobil Oil meeting with employees, obtained by ThinkProgress, shows then chief executive, Lucio Noto, discussing the impact of Mobil's product on climate change a full two decades ago. This admission occurred as the company worked externally to marginalize climate science and reject any responsibility for global warming and its impacts.
Noto's statement took place in 1998--one year prior to Mobil's merger with Exxon--and raises critical questions about top executives' awareness of the company's overall carbon footprint. The answers may have significant implications for the multiple climate lawsuits currently facing ExxonMobil and other oil giants.
[...] archival video footage of a Mobil Oil meeting seen by ThinkProgress indicates that 20 years ago, employees were raising concerns about the company's responsibility for climate change. In response to staff complaints, Noto--the man who would become ExxonMobil's second in command alongside Lee Raymond--appears to acknowledge the impact the company's product has on rising greenhouse gas emissions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @01:04PM (2 children)
Petroleum use has bettered the condition of mankind.
When the shit hits the fan, we'll have developed fusion reactors and effective carbon sequestration.
You gotta break a few eggs to make an omelette.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @01:18PM (1 child)
Petroleum utilization is nor good nor bad per se.
It hasn't been used well, because we had gas guzzlers first and heavy SUVs later and we axed public transport, and we wasted ton after ton of garbage products instead of making things repairable.
Unfortunately this is not an environmental problem, which would cease should we abandon oil, but a social one.
The same people that gave us pollution are now experimenting with weather ($$$, www, womb and weather: the new weapons, this is why the system is against militarism). They are playing with carbon taxes, making water scarce. It doesn't matter whose side are you on, you either resist at your expense, now, or you pay somehow, later.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @01:34PM
There is still a lot of overhead in human society; there's plenty of room to find efficiencies that will make paying for these things later much cheaper than paying for it now.
You can fly to the Moon on 1960s computer technology, or you can wait a few decades for video gamers to pay for the development of ridiculously better hardware. I'll wait.