from the sounds-good-to-me dept.
Want to sound like someone people can trust? This new software could help
People can tell a lot by the sound of your voice—your mood, your hometown, and even whether you're a friend or an enemy. Now, a group of French researchers has figured out which vocal intonations make a person sound more trustworthy or competent, using a new computer program that can transform the pitch patterns of our voices.
First, the researchers built their own voice processing software, which they used to create hundreds of random intonations of a recording of the word "bonjour"—"hello" in French—by both male and female speakers. Then, they asked two groups of about 20 volunteers each to listen to about 700 pairs of recordings; they used their responses to reconstruct optimal pitch patterns for both trustworthiness and competence.
The team found that listeners clearly associated specific intonations with each social trait [open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1716090115] [DX], regardless of their own gender or that of the speaker, they reported this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, @04:04PM
Excellent! Soon we'll be able to develop the command Voice.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday April 03, @04:24PM (1 child)
Expect advertisers to jump all over this. In a short time, every ad will be maximized for "trustworthiness sound". Naive people will fall for it.
After a few years the majority of the public will catch on and the "trustworthiness signal" will start to be ignored, because it is heard all the time. And we will be right back where we started, except that it will be harder to interpret the intent of a person you are directly conversing with.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 03, @04:52PM
Advertisers have been doing this forever... some better than others, as art rather than science. I already have somewhat of a recoil reflex built up, if someone sounds too authoritative or trustworthy the assumption is that they are compensating for something, usually lack of actual authority or trustworthiness.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 03, @04:49PM
I would rather have people who ARE actually trustworthy, than people who merely SOUND trustworthy.
It's like salespeople trying to sound sincere.
"Machines are trustworthy" -- Robot from 1960's Lost In Space, episode season 2, Kidnapped in Space