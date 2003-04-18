Stories
Panerabread.com Publishes Millions of Customer Records

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 03, @11:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the at-eight-months-it-has-crossed-from-leak-to-publication dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Brian Krebs writes in his blog that Panerabread.com has been collecting and publishing millions of customer records.

Panerabread.com, the Web site for the American chain of bakery-cafe fast casual restaurants by the same name, leaked millions of customer records — including names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of the customer’s credit card number — for at least eight months before it was yanked offline earlier today, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.

[...] Fast forward to early this afternoon — exactly eight months to the day after Houlihan first reported the problem — and data shared by Houlihan indicated the site was still leaking customer records in plain text. Worse still, the records could be indexed and crawled by automated tools with very little effort.

Initially reported as a leak, the records have been freely available online via the company web site for at least eight months.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 03, @11:41PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 03, @11:41PM (#662251) Homepage Journal

    the web site is down.

    Soyled?

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday April 03, @11:47PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday April 03, @11:47PM (#662256)

    Can I get a disposable identity, since everyone is always trying to get all my data in exchange for a $1 rebate, and then leaks it often faster than they can sell it ?

