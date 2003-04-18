18/04/03/1956221 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 04, @01:03AM
French research organizations and universities have cancelled their subscriptions to Springer journals, due to an impasse in fee negotiations between the publisher and Couperin.org, a national consortium representing more than 250 academic institutions in France.
After more than a year of discussions, Couperin.org and SpringerNature, which publishes more than 2,000 scholarly journals belonging to Springer, Nature, and BioMedCentral, have failed to reach an agreement on subscriptions for its Springer journals. The publisher’s proposal includes an increase in prices, which the consortium refuses to accept.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 04, @01:06AM
No wait...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 04, @02:01AM
Open access or GTFO (meanwhile, people will break through the paywall with various Ukrainian services).
