When Apple unveiled the iMac Pro in December, it did so with an assist from third-party developers. The company showcased creators who were working on applications that applied the iMac Pro's capabilities to new things previously not possible on prior, less-capable Mac hardware. Most notably, more than one dev was using the iMac Pro for virtual reality (VR) development, something Apple had announced its intentions to support at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June of last year.

One of the participating studios, Survios, had been approached by Apple to port its new title Electronauts to macOS. Electronauts is a virtual music-production tool that allows the user to DJ quantized music with various 3D tools, as if they were standing on a stage surrounded by equipment.

After hearing about Electronauts in December, Survios invited Ars out to its studio in the Los Angeles municipality of Culver City (one of the United States' most concentrated hot beds of both VR and indie game development) to hear more about exactly what was involved in porting VR software to the Mac.

It may still be early days for VR on Mac, but at least one longtime development studio sees potential for the platform after experiencing Apple's support firsthand.