A disputed paper that raised questions about the safety of CRISPR has been retracted:
A scientific paper that purported to lay bare serious flaws in the gene-editing tool known as CRISPR and briefly tanked shares of genome-editing companies has been retracted by its publisher.
The paper [DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.4293] [DX], published last year in Nature Methods, claimed that CRISPR wreaked havoc on the genome, causing hundreds of unintended mutations in mice — and that the algorithms typically used to detect these changes were routinely missing them.
[...] Two months after publication of the paper, Nature Methods published an "an expression of concern" about the paper in July. The retraction notice, appended Friday, goes further, saying the authors did not use mice that had been bred in their own laboratory — so they could not know if any genetic mutations were the result of their intervention with CRISPR editing, or if it stemmed from variations in the mice's own genomes.
Nature Methods editorial discussing the retraction: CRISPR off-targets: a reassessment (open, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.4664) (DX)
Previously: CRISPR Safer than Thought; Misleading Study Found Shared Mutations in Closely Related Mice
A new study has contradicted a finding of CRISPR-Cas9 off-target activity, instead finding that "unexpected mutations" were due to two closely related mice:
In May, a study claimed that the revolutionary CRISPR gene editing technique can cause thousands of unwanted and potentially dangerous mutations. The authors called for regulators to reassess the safety of the technique. But doubts were raised about these claims from the very beginning, not least because it was a tiny study involving just three mice. Some critics have called for the paper to be withdrawn. Now a paper posted online on 5 July has proposed a simple and more plausible explanation for the controversial results. If it's right, the authors of the original study were wrong.
[...] When Stephen Tsang of Columbia University Medical Center and colleagues compared the entire genomes of two CRISPR-edited mice with a third one, they found thousands of shared mutations in the two edited mice. Tsang and co attributed to these mutations to CRISPR, and issued a widely-covered press release that suggested CRISPR is far riskier than dozens of other studies had suggested.
[...] But there is a much simpler explanation, says the latest study: the two CRISPR-edited mice just happened to be more closely related and thus shared more mutations. [...] "I agree the two mice are indeed more likely to be closely related," says geneticist Gaetan Burgio of the Australian National University, one of the many critics of the original paper. He says its publication in a prominent journal was a failure of peer review.
"Unexpected mutations after CRISPR-Cas9 editing in vivo" are most likely pre-existing sequence variants and not nuclease-induced mutations (open, DOI: 10.1101/159707) (DX)
The disputed press release from May, and the study it was based on:
Unexpected mutations after CRISPR–Cas9 editing in vivo (DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.4293) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, @03:32PM
They never know this because they cant detect the small (up to ~1%) populations of mutants at any given site that are mixed in to begin with. Then they select for this population by killing off the "non mutants" via dna damage. Now they trot this out to debunk a paper that dares question what is happening with off target effects? I really hope these people get investigated, this seems to be revealing we are witnessing something beyond incompetence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, @03:35PM (3 children)
Firstly, retractions are not a failure; mistakes are made, and hopefully this helps show that the system of science is kind of working.
Secondly, CRISPR tech is going to be the savior of mankind, so it's a damn good thing that such devastating faults have not been confirmed. It's going to be the savior, not only because we can use it pretty much right now to cure single-gene genetic diseases for the rest of time, but also because it we'll be able to manipulate the human genome for positive additions.
Increasingly, it is being observed that humans' variance with regard to intelligence is almost entirely a matter of nature (not nurture), and the genes responsible are also being identified; the Chinese are pursuing this research with great interest. The reason this is so important is that so many of society's ills can be traced back to a particular cause: Large swaths of the population who have an IQ less than 85. Maybe we can "cure" these people of their brain dysfunction through genetic treatment at conception, and that cure will then be passed on to their own progeny for free. This will transform the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, @03:42PM (2 children)
This is done with genetic screening of fertilzed eggs, no need for crispr to do that. What it could be used for along those lines is efficiently changing the dominant genotype of cells that can be removed from an already formed body, processed, and replaced (ie blood cells).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, @03:51PM (1 child)
