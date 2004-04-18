from the spring-steam-cleaning dept.
Valve has directly responded to the Steam communities' worries that Steam Machines and by extension SteamOS, Valve's Linux powered gaming OS, were silently being discontinued. tl;dr: No, they aren't dropping SteamOS or the Steam Machine. In fact, they have more in the pipeline for Linux so stay tuned.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/221410/discussions/0/1696043806550421224/
We've noticed that what started out as a routine cleanup of the Steam Store navigation turned into a story about the delisting of Steam Machines. That section of the Steam Store is still available, but was removed from the main navigation bar based on user traffic. Given that this change has sparked a lot of interest, we thought it'd make sense to address some of the points we've seen people take away from it.
While it's true Steam Machines aren't exactly flying off the shelves, our reasons for striving towards a competitive and open gaming platform haven't significantly changed. We're still working hard on making Linux operating systems a great place for gaming and applications. We think it will ultimately result in a better experience for developers and customers alike, including those not on Steam.
Through the Steam Machine initiative, we've learned quite a bit about the state of the Linux ecosystem for real-world game developers out there. We've taken a lot of feedback and have been heads-down on addressing the shortcomings we observed. We think an important part of that effort is our ongoing investment in making Vulkan a competitive and well-supported graphics API, as well as making sure it has first-class support on Linux platforms.
Recently we announced Vulkan availability for macOS and iOS, adding to its existing availability for Windows and Linux. We also rolled out Steam Shader Pre-Caching, which will let users of Vulkan-based applications skip shader compilation on their local machine, significantly improving initial load times and reducing overall runtime stuttering in comparison with other APIs. We'll be talking more about Shader Pre-Caching in the coming months as the system matures.
At the same time, we're continuing to invest significant resources in supporting the Vulkan ecosystem, tooling and driver efforts. We also have other Linux initiatives in the pipe that we're not quite ready to talk about yet; SteamOS will continue to be our medium to deliver these improvements to our customers, and we think they will ultimately benefit the Linux ecosystem at large.
Related Stories
Valve quietly removed the Steam Machine section from Steam.
Previously on Steam, if you hovered over the Hardware category there was a Steam Machines link in the drop-down, which is now gone while the links to the Steam Controller, Steam Link and Vive remain. In fact, the entire Hardware page on Steam is now gone and anyone using the link is redirected to a basic search page. Looking back on it and doing a bit of quick research, it seems the change came this month.
I'm not surprised they did this, since currently no one is announcing new machines and the whole Steam Machine idea from Valve never really gained any steam. While it didn't really do the big splash many were hoping, it has done quite a lot of good for Linux gaming overall. As a result of the initial push from Valve, many developers and game engines have moved into doing regular Linux support. This is important, because many of the barriers involved in getting games on Linux have been removed.
We know for a fact that porting companies like Aspyr Media and Feral Interactive started doing Linux versions thanks to SteamOS and Steam Machines, with them both still continuing the effort. It's also likely what pushed GOG to support Linux on their store too, since they didn't want to miss out on the possibility of more Linux gamers to buy games.
Realistically and looking back on it all, the time just wasn't right. There were long delays, not enough "big" games to make people truly interested in the platform (especially when the likes of The Witcher 3 was confirmed and then never happened—still hurts) and various other reasons.
The question remains: What will become of SteamOS?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday April 04, @09:55PM
Gabe Newell's sister was once my girlfriend.
She's really hot.
"The first rule of Soylent Fight Club is: you let MDC win."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 04, @09:56PM (1 child)
> That section of the Steam Store is still available, but was removed from the main navigation bar based on user traffic.
Well, making it inaccessible is very unlikely to increase user traffic, no?
Idle speculation: maybe user traffic was low because 1) it wasn't promoted much, and 2) "idle browsing of hardware" is a much rarer occurrence than "idle browsing of games", just as "buying hardware" is a much rarer occurrence than "buying games".
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday April 04, @10:08PM
Both Opera and Mozilla did that with their "full" themes when they decided nobody was using them anymore and only wanted shitty simple themes that do nothing but set a background picture for whatever reason.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Wednesday April 04, @09:56PM (1 child)
First: I appreciate all the work that Valve is doing in promoting unixlike systems and Linux-based systems in particular. That work and the system improvements that come from it benefit everyone.
Having said that, by its very nature, their efforts are striving towards delivering proprietary products and DRM and establishing them more firmly in the ecosystem. Calling that "open" is a stretch.
Despite all the technical benefits, free software and digital rights are the losers when DRM and proprietary software advance.
I've heard it said that there's no pleasing those free software activists; no matter what you do, they will complain. That's not strictly true, however*: Free software activists are pleased by free software. If you try to please them with anything proprietary, you're setting your own self up for disappointment.
-----
*Okay, well, maybe it is strictly true, and they will complain about which license you picked or something.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday April 04, @10:18PM
+ 1 Insightful comment, thanks.
In my own personal use case, I play Civ V on Linux and appreciate the work Valve (and presumably the devs of Civ) have put into it. Civ V runs absolutely fine on Linux, as well as Windows as far as I can tell.
I also play Civ VI when I fire up my Windows box, as there is no Linux version on Steam and to be fair gaming is the only reason I keep a Windows machine around.
If there ever comes a day that Linux gaming is as good, or even nearly as good as Windows I will have no reason to bother with a Windows box at all, and I suspect this is a fairly common situation for many Soylentils.
With Linux having such a small market share I understand why developers of games don't spend a lot of time on it, so there's that.