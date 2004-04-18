from the privacy dept.
Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz
There’s no way to sugarcoat this message: Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg believes North America users of his platform deserve a lower data protection standard than people everywhere else in the world.
In a phone interview with Reuters yesterday Mark Zuckerberg declined to commit to universally implementing changes to the platform that are necessary to comply with the European Union's incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Rather, he said the company was working on a version of the law that would bring some European privacy guarantees worldwide — declining to specify to the reporter which parts of the law would not extend worldwide.
"We're still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing," Reuters quotes Zuckerberg on the GDPR question.
This is a subtle shift of line. Facebook's leadership has previously implied the product changes it's making to comply with GDPR's incoming data protection standard would be extended globally.
[...] On the speculation front, consent under GDPR for processing personal data means offering individuals "genuine choice and control", as the UK's data watchdog explains it. So perhaps Facebook isn't comfortable about giving North American users that kind of autonomy to revoke specific consents at will.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/04/facebook-gdpr-wont-be-universal/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @01:46AM (5 children)
I think it would be richly deserved.
Anyone who wonders why many people in the world dislike Jews need only look at how Zuckerberg behaves.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 05, @02:26AM (4 children)
Modded troll. And, probably deserved. We can't deny that some of our users - anon or otherwise - have an unreasonable fear/hatred of Jews.
On the other hand, AC makes a valid point. We all represent some group or another. Most of us are representatives of multiple groups. If you served in the military, you were indoctrinated with the idea that you are an Ambassador of the United States. You are white or black or brown. You are male or female. You are old or young. You represent whoever and whatever you are, everywhere you go. If you're a bigoted, racist white dude, people who aren't white remember you. You affect their perceptions of white people, every time you interact with them.
In this case, AC makes a point that Zuck is a despicable shit. And, being a despicable shit who is Jewish does reflect on Jews.
Zuck isn't complying with EU law by choice. He is complying out of coercion and necessity. He sees no reason to offer the same protections that he is forced to give Europeans to anyone who is not European.
I approve of all the people who are dumping Facebook. Zuck needs to learn a lesson or ten. Corporate America needs to learn those lessons. Prying into people's personal lives for profit is what despicable shits do. It's not something that Jews want to be known for. It's not something that any of us want to be known for.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @02:35AM (2 children)
Only minorities get picked on like that. A*holes like Kalanick or Shkreli get to be a*holes without becoming representatives of their tribe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @02:44AM
Its a melting pot for most white people, not so much everyone else. That is changing I might add.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 05, @02:47AM
I disagree. If I go somewhere, and target a black person to treat like shit, that black person may or may not put up with my shit for awhile. But, eventually, he'll respond with comments that include words like cracker, honkey, lily-white, etc. No matter whether you are minority or majority, you represent whatever group you belong to. If I were to start dumping on Catholics, I could expect responses about how stupid Protestants are. And, we see comments right here on Soylent about how stupid all people are who even believe in a God. So, no, it isn't just minorities who get picked on.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday April 05, @02:52AM
I don't use friendface, but I know that Canadian privacy laws forced them to allow complete deletion of accounts.
They only comply because they don't want fines or the cushy executive prison: if not for that, they'd fuck you even harder.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday April 05, @01:50AM (1 child)
In other countries that value the privacy more, FB needs to adjust its data protection at least to the level of the minimum compliance.
What more privacy protection? Asks for better laws.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 05, @02:30AM
Asks for better laws.
While this is true, it would be nice if we didn't have to put a gun to a guy's head to get him to show some respect. It only shows that we really aren't more advanced than the animals if this is what it takes to get people to behave
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @01:59AM
> So perhaps Facebook isn't comfortable about giving North American users that kind of autonomy to revoke specific consents at will.
Yeah, Facebook isn't comfortable about giving any users that kind of autonomy. That's why we need a fucking LAW to force them to do it.
> There’s no way to sugarcoat this message: Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg believes North America users of his platform deserve a lower data protection standard than people everywhere else in the world.
No, he doesn't believe that, you nincompoop. He doesn't want any users to have data protection. There's this new goddamn LAW that's forcing him to provide it to some users, against his wishes.
If North American users want the same privacy protections that European users get, perhaps North American users should get off their fat asses and push for them. When they stop calling those protections "communist" and "socialist" and "anti-capitalist" and "something that should be handled by the invisible hand of the free market (when it stops fisting you)", of course.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Thursday April 05, @02:06AM (2 children)
I deleted my facebook account over 10 years ago. As soon as they implemented algorithms to profile you based on your friends even if you never posted anything. (Right before they started sharing data back and forth with apps like Spotify.)
My router blocks anything with the keyword facbook, or fcbkcdn and other keywords in the URL filter. (as well as spammy/tracking crap like addthis and quantum.) This way they can't even track me through their damn like buttons on other sites.
ScriptSafe has facebooks domains blacklisted in case something fails. and I use PrivacyBadger as well.
While I am sure they still have my profile information from my deleted account, anything past a name is ficticious. I lied on my birthdate (like I do on every site other than my bank), never gave them my phone number, and most of my profile was made up. The few times that friends tagged me in photos that they shared, I clicked on every single one and said it wasn't me. (I was using javascript blockers back then as well...)
Of course my friends and family considered me paranoid... Possibly, but not concerning facebook anymore.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 05, @02:30AM
I forgot about FB likes on other sites. Do they still have those? I certainly never see them, but all I do is block third party scripts. I can visit FB, and view friend's and relative's pages. I can view videos, photos, and whatever else, if I choose to do so. But I don't see FB on other sites. No "like" button or anything of the sort. I simply forgot that they ever had that crap!
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @02:35AM
Bad news: if your friends and family use Facebook, they have all that data anyway -- the real data, not the fake one. Those saboteurs will still keep tagging you in photos, talking about you, mentioning that it's your birthday, discussing your cat, reminiscing how great that party you held at your off-grid cabin in the woods was... and Facebook will keep mining that shit and building your profile, whether you're there to help them or not.
You can not escape. The Shadow Profile will hunt you until the day you die. Resistance is futile.
(FWIW, I never had a FB account at all, and I still periodically got creepily accurate "invites" that would list a dozen or so of my friends that are "already on Facebook". You know, the stereotypical "we know everything about you" mafia tactic, where they send you a bouquet of flowers for your wedding, a new school backpack when your kid enters elementary school, stuff like that.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @02:39AM
Because I am a snake.
And you lot are idiots.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday April 05, @02:51AM
It appears that all the info from most of the users is stolen by "malicious actors" (no doubt by the President Putin himself) using their search tools https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2018/04/04/facebook-said-the-personal-data-of-most-its-2-billion-users-has-been-collected-and-shared-with-outsiders/ [washingtonpost.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.