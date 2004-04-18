There’s no way to sugarcoat this message: Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg believes North America users of his platform deserve a lower data protection standard than people everywhere else in the world.

In a phone interview with Reuters yesterday Mark Zuckerberg declined to commit to universally implementing changes to the platform that are necessary to comply with the European Union's incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Rather, he said the company was working on a version of the law that would bring some European privacy guarantees worldwide — declining to specify to the reporter which parts of the law would not extend worldwide.

"We're still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing," Reuters quotes Zuckerberg on the GDPR question.

This is a subtle shift of line. Facebook's leadership has previously implied the product changes it's making to comply with GDPR's incoming data protection standard would be extended globally.

[...] On the speculation front, consent under GDPR for processing personal data means offering individuals "genuine choice and control", as the UK's data watchdog explains it. So perhaps Facebook isn't comfortable about giving North American users that kind of autonomy to revoke specific consents at will.