from the anonymous-hanger dept.
Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz
It's no secret that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) is a mess. Originally written by a confused and panicked Congress in the wake of the 1980s movie War Games, it was supposed to be an "anti-hacking" law, but was written so broadly that it has been used over and over again against any sort of "things that happen on a computer." It has been (not so jokingly) referred to as "the law that sticks," because when someone has done something "icky" using a computer, if no other law is found to be broken, someone can almost always find some weird way to interpret the CFAA to claim it's been violated. The two most problematic parts of the CFAA are the fact that it applies to "unauthorized access" or to "exceeding authorized access" on any "computer... which is used in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce or communications." In 1986 that may have seemed limited. But, today, that means any computer on the internet. Which means basically any computer.
[...] There is a case happening now, brought by some researchers and journalists, trying to get the CFAA declared unconstitutional for making scraping of the open internet a crime. On Friday, in a little-noticed, but highly-entertaining ruling [pdf], the district court let the case proceed, but also made some important points about the CFAA, making it clear that the law should be narrowly applied (which actually harms the "is this unconstitutional" question, since the more limited the law is, the less likely it's unconstitutional).
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180401/22565539541/court-says-scraping-websites-creating-fake-profiles-can-be-protected-first-amendment.shtml
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday April 05, @07:13AM (1 child)
Ambulance chasers are now supplemented by computer chasers, so the actual legislation is buried by the search engines. However, some jurisdictions also add an additional felony for having used a computer to commit another crime. Places like Colorado or Michigan, to name two, have very broad laws in that area. There's a lot of potential for prosecutorial overreach there seeing as all mobile phones are basically very, very powerful portable computers with a baseband processor and OS on the side.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 05, @07:20AM
So, hacking a victim using an IoT-enabled-axe will increase the penalty?
Daaam!... and this company was offering such a big discount for the tool and services, and now I need to drop my plans to upgrade my old axe.
(grin)