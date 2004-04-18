Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breakthrough ‘Parallel Reality’ Display Technology Promises to Personalize the World Without Goggles

posted by chromas on Thursday April 05, @07:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the lenticular-holograms-but-on-the-internet dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz

It's a new type of display, enabled by a "multi-view" pixel. Unlike traditional pixels, each of which emit one color of light in all directions, Misapplied Sciences says its pixel can send different colors of light in tens of thousands or even millions of directions.

They call it a "magic pixel."

"Multiple people can be looking at the same pixel at the same time, and yet perceive a completely different color," said Albert Ng, the company's CEO and co-founder. "That's each individual pixel. Then, we can create displays by having arrays of these multi-view pixels, and we can control the colors of light that each pixel sends. After coordinating all those light rays together, we can form images at different locations."

The result: a display that lets many different people see completely different content on the same screen, simultaneously. When combined with location technology and sensors, similar to those already embedded in a smartphone, the company says this content can be targeted in real time from public displays to specific locations, people and objects, essentially following them in three-dimensional space as they move through the world.

Source: https://www.geekwire.com/2018/breakthrough-parallel-reality-display-technology-promises-personalize-world-without-goggles/

Original Submission


«  Court Says Scraping Websites and Creating Fake Profiles Can be Protected by the First Amendment
Breakthrough ‘Parallel Reality’ Display Technology Promises to Personalize the World Without Goggles | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.