It's a new type of display, enabled by a "multi-view" pixel. Unlike traditional pixels, each of which emit one color of light in all directions, Misapplied Sciences says its pixel can send different colors of light in tens of thousands or even millions of directions.

They call it a "magic pixel."

"Multiple people can be looking at the same pixel at the same time, and yet perceive a completely different color," said Albert Ng, the company's CEO and co-founder. "That's each individual pixel. Then, we can create displays by having arrays of these multi-view pixels, and we can control the colors of light that each pixel sends. After coordinating all those light rays together, we can form images at different locations."

The result: a display that lets many different people see completely different content on the same screen, simultaneously. When combined with location technology and sensors, similar to those already embedded in a smartphone, the company says this content can be targeted in real time from public displays to specific locations, people and objects, essentially following them in three-dimensional space as they move through the world.