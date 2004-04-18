When people interact with most personal digital assistants or chatbots today, the experience is a lot like speaking into a walkie-talkie or texting: First one party says or writes something, and then the other party digests that information and responds.

It's effective, but Li Zhou, engineer lead for XiaoIce, Microsoft's wildly popular artificial intelligence-powered social chatbot in China, notes that it has one big drawback.

"People don't actually talk that way," Zhou said.

Instead, he notes, when most people are on the phone or chatting in person, they are both talking and listening at the same time – often predicting how the other person might finish a sentence, and maybe interrupting someone when appropriate or breaking an awkward silence to offer a new thought based on the information they are gathering.

Now, Microsoft believes it has created the first technological breakthrough that can allow people to have a conversation with an AI-powered chatbot that is more like that natural experience a person might have when talking on the phone to a friend.

The company recently incorporated these advances into XiaoIce, a social chatbot that has more than 200 million users in Asia, and it is working to apply the same breakthroughs to other social chatbots including Microsoft's Zo in the United States.