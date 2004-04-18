Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

XiaoIce, Microsoft's Social Chatbot in China, Makes Breakthrough in Natural Conversation

posted by chromas on Thursday April 05, @09:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the forgot-about-Tay dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz

When people interact with most personal digital assistants or chatbots today, the experience is a lot like speaking into a walkie-talkie or texting: First one party says or writes something, and then the other party digests that information and responds.

It's effective, but Li Zhou, engineer lead for XiaoIce, Microsoft's wildly popular artificial intelligence-powered social chatbot in China, notes that it has one big drawback.

"People don't actually talk that way," Zhou said.

Instead, he notes, when most people are on the phone or chatting in person, they are both talking and listening at the same time – often predicting how the other person might finish a sentence, and maybe interrupting someone when appropriate or breaking an awkward silence to offer a new thought based on the information they are gathering.

Now, Microsoft believes it has created the first technological breakthrough that can allow people to have a conversation with an AI-powered chatbot that is more like that natural experience a person might have when talking on the phone to a friend.

The company recently incorporated these advances into XiaoIce, a social chatbot that has more than 200 million users in Asia, and it is working to apply the same breakthroughs to other social chatbots including Microsoft's Zo in the United States.

Source: https://blogs.microsoft.com/ai/xiaoice-full-duplex/

Original Submission


«  Breakthrough ‘Parallel Reality’ Display Technology Promises to Personalize the World Without Goggles
XiaoIce, Microsoft's Social Chatbot in China, Makes Breakthrough in Natural Conversation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.