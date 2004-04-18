from the remember-the-printers dept.
Richard Stallman writes in the Guardian:
Journalists have been asking me whether the revulsion against the abuse of Facebook data could be a turning point for the campaign to recover privacy. That could happen, if the public makes its campaign broader and deeper.
Broader, meaning extending to all surveillance systems, not just Facebook. Deeper, meaning to advance from regulating the use of data to regulating the accumulation of data. Because surveillance is so pervasive, restoring privacy is necessarily a big change, and requires powerful measures.
The surveillance imposed on us today far exceeds that of the Soviet Union. For freedom and democracy's sake, we need to eliminate most of it. There are so many ways to use data to hurt people that the only safe database is the one that was never collected. Thus, instead of the EU's approach of mainly regulating how personal data may be used (in its General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR), I propose a law to stop systems from collecting personal data.
The robust way to do that, the way that can't be set aside at the whim of a government, is to require systems to be built so as not to collect data about a person. The basic principle is that a system must be designed not to collect certain data, if its basic function can be carried out without that data.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday April 05, @04:49AM (4 children)
Good ideas, non-starter unless we are willing to pay. First Law of the Internet, if you aren't paying for the service it is because you are the product. If Facebook and the others can't monitize the users and ads are becoming outright hostile and unprofitable, we would have to be willing to pay for the services we use. Nobody seems to be willing to do that.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 05, @05:03AM
For me it would be sufficient if I could use bitcoin and a one-time-use email address.
"The first rule of Soylent Fight Club is: you let MDC win."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @05:09AM
New business model? Not at all. We already cripple technology to protect special interests... This is just another example. And it is absurd. Besides, what could be better than drowning the opposition in endless paperwork? Let's not just record all the data. Let's bury 'em in it. Clog the pipes!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 05, @05:20AM (1 child)
You mean... like the Soylentnews business model?
I have a hunch that's not quite new.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday April 05, @06:03AM
Compare the revenue streams per user. Big tech wants to waste Sagans on huge server farms to make up for the inefficiency of the code produced by their overpaid, incompetent but oh so "diverse" freak show workforce in some of the most expensive zip codes outside of Capital City itself. Then all the management types must be billionaires. Ads, data farming and bilking pension funds and such pay that kind of money, subscriptions? Not so much.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 05, @05:02AM
Put this in your hosts file:
127.0.0.1 www.google-analytics.com
127.0.0.1 ssl.google-analytics.com
If you don't know what a hosts file is, ask someone who's really into computers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @06:01AM
That is exactly what the GDPR is supposed to enforce.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday April 05, @06:04AM
We really need to process this data in the cloud. It is infeasible to do it on the device, we have a lot of crunching to do. So really the only option is to transmit a full data stream to our server.