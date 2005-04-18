from the banged-out dept.
A 2nd 'Big Bang' could end our universe in an instant — and it's all because of a tiny particle that controls the laws of physics
Our universe may end the same way it was created: with a big, sudden bang. That's according to new research from a group of Harvard physicists, who found that the destabilization of the Higgs boson — a tiny quantum particle that gives other particles mass — could lead to an explosion of energy that would consume everything in the known universe and upend the laws of physics and chemistry.
As part of their study, published last month in the journal Physical Review D [open, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.97.056006] [DX], the researchers calculated when our universe could end. It's nothing to worry about just yet. They settled on a date 10139 years from now, or 10 million trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion trillion years in the future. And they're at least 95% sure — a statistical measure of certainty — that the universe will last at least another 1058 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @06:58PM (2 children)
Another 10^58 years? I was hoping I wouldn't need to do my 2017 taxes.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday April 05, @07:10PM (1 child)
Instead of signing your taxes, just sign the exponent.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday April 05, @07:19PM
We desperately need an "Ugh!" mod right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @07:30PM (4 children)
So when they split the atom they were afraid they might destroy everything. Maybe this is the actual universe bomb? Forget about civilizations wiping themselves out, what about rebooting the entire universe?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 05, @07:38PM (2 children)
The real Fermi paradox: Why hasn't someone obliterated the universe yet?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 05, @07:49PM
They forgot to put the "Danger! Do not touch!" sign on the big red button.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday April 05, @07:49PM
Trump's only a year in. Give it another few weeks.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 05, @08:03PM
It came to me in a vision.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 05, @07:35PM
The Higgs Boson is actually comprised of three smaller particles, for want of better names: The Father, The Son, and the Holy Ghost.
Much like Schrödinger's cat, the mere act of observing them will take them from their present indeterminate state to one of certainty - zero or one, if you will - putting an end to the chaos and quantum superposition and finally decide if the universe will expand to infinite emptiness, or recollapse to a point, which it will then proceed to do in one Plank time.