The diversity of animals is one of the most fascinating aspects of nature. All habitats on the planet, be it land, water, or air, are occupied by species with incredible adaptations to their environment. One way to address the question of how this diversity has evolved is by comparing genes across different species. During evolution, genes can be created, get mutated or duplicated, and even can get lost.
To investigate to what extent gene losses can contribute to different adaptations, Michael Hiller and his colleagues from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden developed a computational method to identify gene losses and systematically searched the genomes of 62 mammals to analyze which genes are lost in which species.
Their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, highlight a number of previously unknown gene losses that may have occurred as a consequence of a previous, existing adaptation, or – and more interesting – that may have played a direct role in the evolution of a new morphological or physiological adaptation.
A genomics approach reveals insights into the importance of gene losses for mammalian adaptations (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-03667-1) (DX)
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday April 05, @10:19PM (1 child)
A friend of mine and one of my roommates at the time came in in the wee hours of the morning without his genes. When we asked "WTF, yo?!" he laughed and refused to answer. That's been around twenty years ago and still nobody knows what happened to his genes.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 05, @11:04PM
While this exemplifies the "less", it offers no support for the "less is more" - did the loss of genes result in a pregnancy, or what?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Thursday April 05, @10:37PM (1 child)
I wonder if there is a biological or evolutionary burden of carrying around too many genes, left over stuff that got a species through the ice age, or what ever. We are way more efficient at turning food into fat, which probably had a huge advantage in the past. But we no longer have seasonal starvation to worry about.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday April 05, @11:03PM
That's mostly a problem for viruses. They can't evolve more genes than will fit in their capsoid.
A friend argued that triple-protein genes are evidence for the existence of G-d: there are start and stop codons that indicate where transcription into RNA and then into protein are supposed to... wait for it... start and stop.
Each codon has three what are the called? The rungs of the DNA ladder. So you can see that it's possible that a completely different protein could conceivably result from being one rung out of phase.
My friend told me that a gene had been discovered that encoded three proteins.
I brought this up with a molecular biologist. He thought it was quite possible for Evolutionary Pressure to cause this.
"The first rule of Soylent Fight Club is: you let MDC win."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday April 05, @10:55PM (1 child)
Given that there is no quoted material in TFS, one might imagine that it was written by the submitter.
Which would mean that one certain Arthur Knackerbracket has opinions on the fascination of animal diversity....
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 05, @11:01PM
Fixed and added paper.
