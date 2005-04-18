from the redomiciliation dept.
Broadcom has moved back to the U.S. from Singapore, which could allow it to circumvent the mighty power of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which blocked its takeover attempt of Qualcomm last month. The company's co-headquarters in San Jose, California will become the sole headquarters of the redomiciled company:
Broadcom said on Wednesday it had completed its move back to the United States from Singapore, weeks after President Donald Trump blocked its $117 billion offer to buy Qualcomm on national security grounds.
Broadcom, which was a U.S. company until it was bought in 2016 by Singapore's Avago, had announced its plan to redomicile on Nov. 2, days before making its first offer for Qualcomm.
[...] The move to the United States could allow Broadcom to buy U.S. companies without coming under the scrutiny of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which has the power to stop deals that could harm national security.
Broadcom had already agreed with CFIUS to redomicile as a condition of approval for its acquisition of Brocade Communications. Knowing this, CFIUS still blocked Broadcom's attempt to acquire Qualcomm:
[Mergers and acquisitions (M&A)] bankers see a crafty defence being conducted by Qualcomm here: first innocently just checking if CFIUS approval for the unsolicited bid might still be needed, even as Broadcom proceeded to redomicile, and then lobbying hard.
"There was every likelihood that Broadcom would win the proxy fight," says an M&A banker at a different firm. "But it appears that Qualcomm has turned over the US Defense Department." This banker continues: "Remember, Broadcom does not have an unusual share register with any controlling Chinese shareholders."
The conclusion of many bankers is that Qualcomm raised enough concerns that the bidder might take such an aggressive, private equity-style, cost-cutting approach to the target's research and development budget, that it might let China's Huawei steal a march in developing 5G telecoms technology.
You may recall that Broadcom's letter to Congress following the block mentioned that the company was committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G.
Related Stories
Broadcom is looking to broaden its markets with the purchase of Brocade Communications Systems:
Broadcom Ltd. agreed to buy Brocade Communications Systems Inc. for $5.5 billion, expanding beyond its main business in chips to add boxes that help connect storage systems to computers in data centers.
Broadcom, one of Silicon Valley's most aggressive acquirers, said it plans to sell Brocade's other communications technology businesses to avoid competing with companies that now buy Broadcom chips.
The deal stands to help Broadcom reduce its reliance on sales of wireless chips for smartphones, a market that has slowed lately. Apple Inc., its largest customer, in October said it sold 45.5 million iPhones in the quarter ended in September, 2.5 million fewer than a year earlier.
Broadcom was itself bought by Avago Technologies for $37 billion in 2015. Avago then renamed itself Broadcom.
Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option
President Donald Trump's national security team is looking at options to counter the threat of China spying on U.S. phone calls that include the government building a super-fast 5G wireless network, a senior administration official said on Sunday. The official, confirming the gist of a report from Axios.com, said the option was being debated at a low level in the administration and was six to eight months away from being considered by the president himself.
The 5G network concept is aimed at addressing what officials see as China's threat to U.S. cyber security and economic security. [...] "We want to build a network so the Chinese can't listen to your calls," the senior official told Reuters. "We have to have a secure network that doesn't allow bad actors to get in. We also have to ensure the Chinese don't take over the market and put every non-5G network out of business."
[...] Major wireless carriers have spent billions of dollars buying spectrum to launch 5G networks, and it is unclear if the U.S. government would have enough spectrum to build its own 5G network. [...] Another option includes having a 5G network built by a consortium of wireless carriers, the U.S. official said. "We want to build a secure 5G network and we have to work with industry to figure out the best way to do it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Axios published documents it said were from a presentation from a National Security Council official. If the government built the network, it would rent access to carriers, Axios said.
Will it include "responsible encryption"?
Qualcomm's board members, including several seats controlled by Broadcom, were set to vote on Broadcom's acquisition attempt on Tuesday. However, the annual shareholder meeting has been postponed for 30 days by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States:
Broadcom Ltd. is on course to win all six of the seats it's seeking on Qualcomm Inc.'s board, giving it a majority to push forward with its hostile takeover even as a U.S. government panel forced a delay of the final tally amid concerns about the deal's threats to national security.
Based on a count of more than half of the votes already cast, Broadcom would win a majority of Qualcomm's board seats, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. If that result holds up when the final vote takes place, Broadcom would have a mandate to overturn Qualcomm management's opposition to the $117 billion deal. Representatives for Broadcom and Qualcomm declined to comment.
The Committee is taking preemptive action this time:
The panel, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius, typically works behind closed doors and reviews deals only after they are announced. In the case of Qualcomm, the panel, which includes representatives from multiple government agencies, is looking at the acquisition before it is complete. In practice, reviews by Cfius often lead to the demise of deals.
[...] Already, Cfius has taken a more proactive role, blocking several major deals by Chinese buyers in recent months. Among them were proposed acquisitions of MoneyGram, a money transfer company, and Lattice Semiconductor.
Broadcom Raises Bid for Qualcomm to $121 Billion
Broadcom has sent a letter to Congress:
Broadcom Limited said, in a letter to Members of Congress regarding its offer to acquire Qualcomm Inc., that it is committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G by focusing resources and strengthening leadership in this area. Any notion that a combined Broadcom-Qualcomm would slash funding or cede leadership in 5G is completely unfounded. In addition, Broadcom will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies. Of course, any dispositions of assets to foreign buyers would be themselves subject to CFIUS review.
Broadcom is also pledging to create a new $1.5 billion fund with a focus on innovation to train and educate the next generation of RF engineers in the United States. This will ensure America's continued leadership in future wireless technology.
Broadcom also said it will work closely with the United States government as it drives to achieve and sustain this global leadership in 5G and beyond.
Broadcom also smeared Qualcomm's "anticompetitive licensing practices", and created an infographic "to set the record straight about Qualcomm's business relationships in China".
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday April 06, @01:12AM
Ahh yes, making sure the right people get rewarded for voting the right way.
What a way to run a country.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fishybell on Friday April 06, @01:15AM
Considering the ease at which companies can change "headquarters," trying to prevent companies from merging based solely on the country of origin of the acquiring company is inherently a losing game.
Say Microsoft for whatever reason decided to buy Qualcomm. The FTC and Trump would have no reason to block such a merger. Microsoft could then just a easily reincorporate in Singapore as Broadcomm did and suddenly all the fears of the "oh noes! it's owned by a foreign company!" crowd are realized.