The brain cell debate rages on with this just in from Research Gate:
Our brains keep making new neurons throughout our lifespan, a quality unique to humans.
A newly released study0 is the first to show that healthy older people continue to produce new brain cells. Researchers autopsied 28 healthy brains donated by people who had no neuropsychiatric disease or treatment affecting the brain.
Here we assessed whole autopsy hippocampi from healthy human individuals ranging from 14 to 79 years of age. We found similar numbers of intermediate neural progenitors and thousands of immature neurons in the DG, comparable numbers of glia and mature granule neurons, and equivalent DG volume across ages.
But, does it really matter if you still can't teach the old dogs new tricks?
Also at CUMC Newsroom
0Full access requires a cell.com account.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 06, @02:22PM
oh yah???
Adult Neurogenesis in Doubt [soylentnews.org]
