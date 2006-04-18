from the when-is-the-flutter-test? dept.
Virgin Galactic spacecraft performs the first powered flight since fatal 2014 crash
Richard Branson's fledgling space tourism company Virgin Galactic performed a powered flight of its spacecraft today, the first since a fatal crash in 2014.
Virgin's spacecraft is unlike others because it is launched mid-flight by a larger plane called White Knight Two. This particular version of the spacecraft, dubbed SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity, has performed seven glide tests since it was built in 2016. Like those previous tests, it was carried high above the Mojave Desert by White Knight Two and released at 46,000 feet. But today, pilots Mark Stucky and Dave Mackay fired Unity's engine and continued skyward.
The spaceplane's engine burned for 30 seconds, pushing the Unity supersonic to Mach 1.87 before the engines cut off. It coasted to 84,000 feet before gliding down again for a safe landing at the company's spaceport back in Mojave. White Knight Two safely touched down roughly 30 minutes later.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 06, @04:17PM
If you removed the 1st stage of a Saturn V and launched the rest of it by dropping it from a plane in the stratosphere, that'd be close to what Virgin Galactic does. Of course VG's spacecraft is more than a rocket, it's also a glider, sort of like NASA's Space Shuttle.
VG's scheme offloads the work of gaining 46,000 feet of altitude, and possibly it adds up to 700 mph of orbital velocity by flying with the rotation of the Earth. But I wonder. Why not launch from some mountain near the equator and close to 20,000 feet high, like Chimborazo? And, use a rail gun to launch the space craft with an extra couple hundred or more mph of acceleration? I keep wondering why no one has put any serious effort into such a scheme.