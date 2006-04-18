Delta Air Lines Inc. said a cyber attack on a contractor potentially exposed the payment information of "several hundred thousand customers."

A data breach from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 at a company called [24]7.ai allowed unauthorized access to customers' names, address, payment-card information, CVV numbers and expiration dates, Delta said in a statement Thursday. The vendor, which provides online chat services to Delta, notified the carrier and other clients last week.

[...] Delta said it wasn't yet able to say how many customers actually had their data stolen. The information was at risk if a customer entered data manually online to complete a payment transaction, Delta said. Data from customers who used a program called Delta Wallet weren't compromised.