Data Breach Affects Hundreds of Thousands of Delta Air Lines Customers

takyon writes:

Delta Says Data Exposed for 'Several Hundred Thousand' Customers

Delta Air Lines Inc. said a cyber attack on a contractor potentially exposed the payment information of "several hundred thousand customers."

A data breach from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12 at a company called [24]7.ai allowed unauthorized access to customers' names, address, payment-card information, CVV numbers and expiration dates, Delta said in a statement Thursday. The vendor, which provides online chat services to Delta, notified the carrier and other clients last week.

[...] Delta said it wasn't yet able to say how many customers actually had their data stolen. The information was at risk if a customer entered data manually online to complete a payment transaction, Delta said. Data from customers who used a program called Delta Wallet weren't compromised.

Delta statement and response website.

Also at The Verge.

Original Submission


