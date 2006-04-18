from the meta-modeling dept.
Templates for data models can be found for different industries, such as education and learning, healthcare, energy and utilities, banking and financial markets, insurance, telecommunications, retail, aviation, and more others. As a quick FYI, these are often put together by standards bodies or vendors of different systems and databases. They can also go by different names such as a standard data model, industry data model, or industry standard data model (ISDM).
[...] Most of the time, industry standard data models can offer a lot of value, especially when needing them to develop and launch new products and services, but plan for mitigating the associated risks if you're using them as a starting point to map your own business' data model or develop your data warehouse, your own system, and/or enterprise data strategy.
Source: http://www.lightsondata.com/benefits-risks-of-standard-data-models/
Sure OK. I'm starting a business to make smart speakers. Give me the industry standard training data for Alexa.
....... That's what I thought.
Industry standard data model, you say. More like, kiss my fucking ass, you lying cunt.
You could always pay for the API specifications.
No one said the Industry Standard Definitions would be *free*
So.. Pay up.
Uh, no. I don't want the API. I want the training data. All of it.
See I want the industry standard data which I need to participate in the industry.
Too bad for me that the barrier to entry is designed to keep me out.
I didn't perceive a "Data Model" as an API.
It seemed to me it was trying to use big words for simple concepts; like typical data elements and data structures you would need in various industries.
So, I decided to read the whole TFA, and found it just another exercise in buzz-word-bingo, just as thin on details as TFS.
I've come to the conclusion they are talking about the data elements and the data structures, relation ships etc you need in any industry.
It would help, if you are setting out to do medical billing, to at least know what data elements are on a HICFA 1500 form, that you would have to submit for billing. You might start there and devise your database accordingly.
However sooner or later you will find out you need a hellofa lot more than that to run a decent medical billing operation.
I now suspect TFA, light weight as it was, was talking about the risks and rewards of starting off using some pre-existing data structure/definitions for your internal file systems.
It reads like an essay that someone in beginning CIS class had to write for credit, after a one week high-level over view course on these things.
Well to simplify your medical billing operation you could always neglect to bill your customers. Then blame your customers for stiffing you on the bill you never sent. Then ban your customers from doing business with you. Repeat until you have no customers left and your business fails. Then you blame your customers for causing your business to fail. This sure fire method works for incompetent business of any size. I see it happen too often.
Nothing to do with Alexa or an API:
What for? What am I getting?
I stayed/took a single time to a certification exam, fortunately paid by employer so that I didn't feel sorry for my money afterwards.
Those "industry standard data models" are in the same class with the "ISO9001 / CMM / PMIBok / ISTQB / SexStigma / ITIL / etc" specification/knowledge body/etc - good almost exclusively to justify the "certification industry" parasites.
Here are the "promises" in TFA
The whole summary is vaporous cloud of nothing.
The whole TFA is a vaporous thin cloud of nothing.
No, really. If you don't believe me, go there, it will only take 3 minutes or less to read TF-nothing-A.