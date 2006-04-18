18/04/06/2053259 story
IT Wire has a short note about the cost of (MS Windows) malware around the world.
The IBM report found number of breaches dropped as cyber criminals shifted their focus to ransomware and destructive attacks that lock or destroy data unless the victim pays a ransom.
IBM says that while the number of records breached was still significant, ransomware reigned in 2017 as attacks such as WannaCry, NotPetya, and Bad Rabbit caused chaos across industries without contributing to the total number of compromised records reported.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday April 07, @09:22AM (1 child)
Which would you rather have, they encrypt the data of those whose security can't keep such threats at bay or just let all the data go free? The former hurts the those who got caught with their pants down, the latter the people on which the data is compiled.
Yes, I know, it's not a binary situation. However, if ransomware is a major attack vector then I believe we need to consider it with breach of data.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday April 07, @09:35AM
There are several questions here that go unanswered why there are (easy) attacks on computer data:
Do we need all this data collected? If you do not collect the data, then there cannot be a breach.
Do you need to have all systems interconnected? The way you build a network is significant for how you handle security. This also relates to own devices and local/private PCs are part of a system.
Why do we trust any computer? Not a single computer (-program) is without error. Assume you are compromised and act accordingly.