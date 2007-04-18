from the I-can-help-if-you-give-me-your-PIN dept.
Predicting an eventual upturn in the sagging smartphone market, research director Ranjit Atwal told The Reg that while artificial intelligence has proven key to making phones more useful by removing friction from transactions, AI required more permissive use of data to deliver. An example he cited was Uber "knowing" from your calendar that you needed a lift from the airport.
"Today there an no good use cases for AI - it's just an enhancement of what we do on a phone. We're thinking ahead a few years, when AI can start to remove friction between us and the phone." This can be done by automating mundane tasks - such as ordering an Uber - but that will require users to share data with services they trust.
Another example Atwal cited was renewing house and car insurance. "If you haven't changed your car insurance there should be easier and more effective ways of doing that. But that only happens if you share your data."
That seems a tall order today. Since news broke that Cambridge Analytica used of [sic] Facebook data it should not have been able to access, Facebook has been on the end of the backlash for its permissive data sharing. And not just Facebook. Gay hookup service Grindr was found to be sharing medical information - including their HIV status - with third parties.
[...] "By 2020, AI capabilities on smartphones will offer a more intelligent digital persona on the device. Machine learning, biometrics and user behaviour will improve the ease of use, self-service and frictionless authentications. This will allow smartphones to be more trusted than other credentials, such as credit cards, passports, IDs or keys," Atwal concludes.
Putting the pieces together, then: if AI is to transform efficiency, and this transformation requires plenty of consumer data, and the data is valuable, then there are some interesting sums to be done. How much is your calendar worth? Will it be profitable for the likes of Uber to pay you for that data in order to get your business?
(Score: 2) by cockroach on Saturday April 07, @08:47PM (2 children)
What a giant pile of turd.
... so let's use it push advertisement?
If I haven't changed my car insurance then maybe I'm happy with my current car insurance. Now get your filthy hands off my data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 07, @09:07PM
You only think you're happy with your car insurance. Why don't you leave these types of decisions to the professionals (you know, like professional
scam artistsadvertisers).
Data
wantsneeds to be free.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 07, @09:16PM
The man's obscenely long legs puttered forth without regard to the woman's safety, coalescing into a massive data bank of trustees. The woman, having become one with the very concept of silence, would never be seen again.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 07, @08:52PM (1 child)
Here, let's share some cake recipes with this thing. What could possibly go wrong?
For the good of all of us. Except the ones who are dead
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 07, @09:06PM
I love Big Brother.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday April 07, @08:58PM (1 child)
Sell me an AI that "lives" on my computer, and only obeys *me*, and sure, I'll give it all my data. Then you can make all your data available for my AI to look through, so it can sort through products to find the few things it thinks I might actually want, so that I never even have to look at the vast majority of marketing.
What's that? You don't actually want me to use an AI that helps ME, you want me to use an AI that analyzes me in order to find ways to manipulate me into buying your crap? Nope, not interested.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday April 07, @09:05PM
Mycroft Ai
https://mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai]
Open source.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday April 07, @08:59PM
Just saying.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday April 07, @09:03PM (1 child)
I'd rather share data with open source:
https://mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai]
(Yes, right now it's just simple, but just THINK about where it could go)
Help train it:
https://training.mycroft.ai/precise/#/ [mycroft.ai]
At least the data isnt locked away and monetised.
Help train, program, create some skills!
Contribute to something open! (I've got it on a raspberry pi and I've been doing training).
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 07, @09:08PM
Choose your Big Brother. Shiny and closed, ugly and open, it will still be big, brother!
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday April 07, @09:10PM
Let's be more specific here. Former IBM's AI expert Robert Mercer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Mercer_(businessman) [wikipedia.org] of Renaissance Technologies https://www.google.com/maps/place/Renaissance+Technologies+Corporation/@40.7556867,-73.9711741,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe991b29993b82dba!8m2!3d40.7556867!4d-73.9711741 [google.com]
He created Cambridge Analytica which rigged at least 4 elections including the US one and Brexit.
Why the place is not busted yet?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.