[Note: More details may be released by the end of a press conference that is ongoing at the time of this submission.]
The body of a missing CDC researcher has been found:
A body recovered this week from a river in Atlanta has been identified as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist who vanished in February, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said Thursday.
The remains of Timothy Cunningham, 35, were found Tuesday in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta, Campos said.
[...] The disappearance prompted a high-profile police search and a $10,000 reward for clues. As days went on, internet rumors circulated that Cunningham's disappearance was tied to his alleged role as a flu vaccine whistle-blower. The rumors were debunked by police and his family. The CDC's director in mid-March issued a statement denying that Cunningham hadn't gotten a promotion and noting that he'd been promoted in July. Atlanta police responded by doubling down on their version of events, citing the CDC as the source of the information.
The Atlanta researcher reported missing more than seven weeks ago likely drowned in the Chattahoochee River, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Thursday. There were no signs of foul play, investigators said.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday April 08, @01:03AM
Of course there aren't any signs of foul play. Fishermen gotta be crafty enough to keep up with a million different data points just to pick the best bait for the day. Arranging the perfect murder because some asshole saw you catching fish and threw in right beside you is a cake walk by comparison.
