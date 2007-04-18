from the downside-of-Utopia dept.
"If you have control of the servers belonging to Visa or MasterCard, you have control of Sweden," Engström says.
It is hard to argue that you cannot trust the government when the government isn't really all that bad. This is the problem facing the small but growing number of Swedes anxious about their country's rush to embrace a cash-free society.
Most consumers already say they manage without cash altogether, while shops and cafes increasingly refuse to accept notes and coins because of the costs and risk involved. Until recently, however, it has been hard for critics to find a hearing.
"The Swedish government is a rather nice one, we have been lucky enough to have mostly nice ones for the past 100 years," says Christian Engström, a former MEP for the Pirate Party and an early opponent of the cashless economy.
"In other countries there is much more awareness that you cannot trust the government all the time. In Sweden it is hard to get people mobilised."
There are signs this might be changing. In February, the head of Sweden's central bank warned that Sweden could soon face a situation where all payments were controlled by private sector banks.
The Riksbank governor, Stefan Ingves, called for new legislation to secure public control over the payments system, arguing that being able to make and receive payments is a "collective good" like defence, the courts, or public statistics.
[...] "Most citizens would feel uncomfortable to surrender these social functions to private companies," he said.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/03/being-cash-free-puts-us-at-risk-of-attack-swedes-turn-against-cashlessness
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Sunday April 08, @03:09AM
blah blah BLOCKCHAIN blah blah...
Also, all of our cars could powered by hemp!
And next year will be the year of Linux on the desktop!
(you're welcome)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday April 08, @03:15AM
Engström comes of as somewhat clueless when he says things like "If you have control of the servers belonging to Visa or MasterCard, you have control of Sweden". No it's not about VISA or Mastercard, most people don't give a crap about creditcards or chargecards anymore. As a matter of fact it's starting to be an issue to actually get a bank to issue you with a chargecard or just a bank card to take money out of an ATM, while related it's not the issue at hand here. But as far as the banks are concerned it's either a Creditcard or no card. But most of all they don't even want you to bother to get one of them. It's that other little thing mentioned deep in the article that the clueless reporters at the Guardian missed and Engström was to, stupid or, ignorant to actually tell them about. It's all about SWISH (1). The battle isn't CC or Cash, it's Cash or SWISH.
SWISH is an app that is basically tying your smartphone, and the numbers associated with it such as your phone number to your bank account numbers. All conveniently supplied by the Swedish banking monopoly. In the app you can then send messages/money between phones and it gets charged or added to your accounts. The images in the links below are fairly self explaining really. You are far more likely to see someone SWISH other people, or even stores then to see them pull up a credit card. A Credit card is now for "large" purchases, cash is for "anonymous" transactions and Swish is for more or less everything else. To do banking errand (paying bills and such) they now prefer you to get a BANK ID and do it from home at your computer or from the other apps they can supply you with. They clearly prefer it if you didn't ever visit their physical bank.
Engström is somewhat out of touch with Sweden after his stint as a MEP down in Brussels. The Pirate party never amounted to anything in the national elections. They don't even get mentioned in polling, they are "other" together with wacky feminist parties, fringe right and left wing nutjobs and the donald duck party (yes, that is an actual thing and I don't know if Disney cares) as far as polling goes. The Pirate party totally collapsed after the initial wave of support (mostly tied to TPB) and became a cesspool of identity politics and weird fringe ideas that appealed to nobody.
(1) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=se.bankgirot.swish [google.com]
(1) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/swish-payments/id563204724 [apple.com]